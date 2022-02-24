Like a hug for your taste buds, these Restaurant Week dishes are sure to give you the warm fuzzies

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Chicken Pot Pie Croquettes from Purgatory Whiskey Bar & Craft Beer

By their very definition, comfort foods make us feel good. Whether you're looking for the satisfaction that only carbs and calories can bring or a dish that reminds you of home, Inlander Restaurant Week has you covered.

As you might expect, comfort foods are the focus at IZZY'S COMFORT KITCHEN in Coeur d'Alene. Their gluten-free mac and cheese features a three-cheese sauce and smoked bacon, with pickled red onions to wake up the taste buds after all that cheesy goodness.

Speaking of mac and cheese, MAC DADDY'S specializes in variations of the classic dish. They combine it with buffalo-spiced chicken, roll it into a ball and fry it for a first course option, and layer it over two beef patties for their MacDaddy Smash Burger entrée option.

Who doesn't love chicken pot pie? PURGATORY WHISKEY BAR & CRAFT BEER transforms the classic little casserole into a croquette for the perfect bite of chicken, onions, carrots and peas in a savory béchamel.

Another place known for its comfort food is GILDED UNICORN, where tater tots get an upscale treatment. Their tater tot casserole overflows with savory brisket and roasted wild mushrooms, topped with melted cheddar, green onions, pickled jalapeños and caramelized onions.

Comfort food also goes upscale at SCRATCH RESTAURANT & LOUNGE, where the lobster risotto will have you rethinking rice. Rich and creamy, this dish includes chunks of lobster, tender edamame beans, crispy fried onion and chili oil for a little kick.

If you've never heard of an Alabama tamale, let REMEDY KITCHEN & TAVERN fix you up with one. Instead of corn masa, Remedy wraps Peruvian-inspired pork and sweet potato polenta inside Southern-style collard greens, then tops the dish with charred onion crema and a Fresno pepper relish.