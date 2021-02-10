Live! in your Living Room

Nicolas Vigil performs for Inland Sessions.

L

ive music performances are still on hold but that doesn't mean you can't see local artists perform. Inland Sessions, airing Monday evenings on Spokane's KSPS, features recordings of live in-studio performances and interjections from the performers, talking about their backgrounds and telling stories in between songs.

"This is an opportunity for us to support and encourage local artistic talent at a time when they are not able to perform in public," says executive producer Jim Zimmer. "There's so much talent in this community, and unless you're going out to events, you really don't get a chance to be exposed to it."

Zimmer says the Feb. 1 show features the Tonedevil Brothers, David and Anthony Powell, performing acoustic folk, bluegrass and western swing on harp guitar and mandolin that they have crafted in their Sandpoint shop. For the Feb. 8, Spokane Symphony violinist Amanda Howard Phillips stops by. Feb. 15 brings The Doghouse Boyz, with Neil Elwell and Ramiro Vijarro playing blues, folk rock, and jazz. And come Feb. 22, singer-songwriter Carmen Jane performs her "dark pop" compositions.

The show will be on hiatus for March, with plans to return in April. Luckily, you can catch up on all the previous shows at video.ksps.org/show/inland-sessions.