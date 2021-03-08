Local Girl Scouts rely on online-only cookie sales until in-person booths launch in late March

click to enlarge Courtesy Girl Scouts In-person Girl Scout Cookie sales start locally on March 26.

T

says GSEWNI council CEO Brian Newberry.





Unlike last year, when the threat of COVID-19 halted nearly all in-person interactions throughout spring, Girl Scouts across the region will once again be able to sell cookies outside dozens of local grocery stores, including Albertsons, Safeway, Super 1 Foods, Rosauers and Walmart. Available locations are also listed in the "Find Cookies" feature on the Girl Scouts' website. In-person sales run March 26 to April 18.

