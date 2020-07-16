Local musicians and comedians appeal Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's ban on live entertainment

click to enlarge Spokane Comedy Club

but the state's original reopening orders didn't explicitly deal with live music in spaces with restaurant licenses . But as cases of COVID-19 started spiking again earlier this month, and as many cases were traced back to specific bars and restaurants, the outlines were updated to be clearer: All live music is now prohibited until phase 4 . Nightclubs and concert venues won't be allowed to reopen until phase 4,





But what are the dangers of a single musician performing to a limited audience in an outdoor setting, where transmission of the virus is considerably lower

"If the governor deems a restaurant safe enough to operate because it complies with all regulations, then why doesn't he deem it safe to host live music at these locations, as long as these restaurants can continue to comply with all of the same regulations to the same effect?"

In New York City, which is still in phase 1 of its reopening, one comedy club has resorted to hosting

Footloose's dance-banning small-town mayor in a recent interview with the with small audiences and advanced sanitation procedures. Adam Norwood, co-owner of the Tacoma and Spokane Comedy Clubs, even likened Inslee to's dance-banning small-town mayor in a recent interview with the Spokesman-Review

In its petition, the Spokane Comedy Club says that, were it to reopen, it would restrict capacities and keep tables six feet apart. All customers would be subject to mandatory temperature checks before entering the venue, and customers and staff are required to wear masks.



As closures and lockdowns become part of our daily lives again, and with the extra $600 unemployment stipends ending next week, the consequences for live entertainment could be dire.