Looking back in 2022, the local restaurant scene saw growth, creativity and community

click to enlarge Young Kwak photos A sampling of eats (and a drink) from the New 63, Victory Burger, Outsider and Birrieria Tijuana.

Resilience, resourcefulness, relationships. These could easily be the core themes of the past couple years in the local dining and hospitality industry, which continues to deal with staffing and food sourcing issues, plus the specter of rising costs. Even nearly three years since the COVID pandemic's onset, many local eateries continue to tweak their operations, such as by adding outdoor dining and takeout options, in response to pandemic-related challenges.

While 2022 saw the closure of several beloved establishments, like Azars Restaurant in North Spokane, there's been even more new restaurant debuts, plus existing venues expanding their brand and geographic footprint. The past year has also seen a renewed emphasis on relationships, both from a business and consumer standpoint — especially eating and supporting local places as a kind of investment in community. What follows are highlights of what we ate, drank and wrote about in the Inlander's food section during 2022, organized by general areas of the region.

DOWNTOWN SPOKANE

The downtown Spokane core has come alive again with new places to eat, drink and gather. Located near Riverfront Park, wet your whistle at THE WET WHISTLE, which has you covered with coffee in the morning to cocktails at night.

Additional drinking establishments nearby include PURGATORY CRAFT BEER & WHISKEY BAR, a new spot that boasts 650 whiskeys and spirits. A little ways across town you'll find COMMON LANGUAGE BREWING COMPANY, a kid- and dog-friendly place featuring beers made from locally sourced grains, hops and fruits, in addition to rotating guest taps for Washington-made ciders and wines.

Looking for a full meal downtown? Check out THE NEW 63 SOCIAL HOUSE & EATERY in a historic building formerly known as the home of Rocky Rococo Pizza and Pasta, but now offering an eclectic menu of Asian-fusion inspired and vegetarian dishes, craft cocktails and scratch-made pizzas.

Downtown diners may have been sad to see Incrediburger & Eggs close in mid-2022, but it was only temporary, as chef-owner and Eat Good Group founder Adam Hegsted quickly rebranded the space as DE ESPAÑA, serving Spanish-inspired small plates, cocktails and entrees like paella, the national dish originally from Valencia, Spain.

Head slightly north across the Monroe Street Bridge to discover several eateries in both familiar and new locations. Chef Travis Tveit opened CHOWDERHEAD in the corner spot formerly known as Ruins, offering breakfast-through-early-dinner options like his chopped cheese sandwich and, of course, assorted chowders.

Nearby, the Wonder Building welcomed several new eateries, including VICTORY BURGER, which replaced Bosco Pasta and Panini; both are projects of Seattle's Ethan Stowell Restaurants. Chef Chad White also replaced his shuttered High Tide Lobster Bar with UNO MÁS TACO SHOP. Although his initial lobster bar on Riverside Avenue remains closed, White has also since added a second Uno Más location in Spokane Valley.

Down the road from the Wonder, the Papillon Building at the northwest corner Riverfront Park is aflutter with two new venues, including OUTSIDER, which highlights farm-to-table foods and the culinary expertise of chef-owner Ian Wingate. And opening in the Papillon just weeks before year's end is KASA RESTAURANT & TAPHOUSE, an elevated fast-casual spot.

Heading west from the bridge, on the border of Kendall Yards and West Central, UPRISE BREWING has quickly ascended to a favorite spot for families and friends to gather for craft beer and a flavorful menu of elevated street food.

NORTH SPOKANE

In Spokane's Audubon-Downriver neighborhood, RADIO BAR opened in spring, offering craft cocktails and a small, but thoughtful, menu of shareables and lunch-type items.

Over in the Logan neighborhood, meanwhile, BIRRIERIA TIJUANA had everyone talking about birria when Fredy Zavala opened the first Spokane location of his popular chain in June. Nearby, INDIGENOUS EATS made history as the area's first Native-inspired eatery, serving its popular "NDN Tacos."

Keep heading further north to find MOSSUTO'S ITALIAN in the Fairwood neighborhood, the third restaurant from longtime restaurateurs Scott and Lisa Poole, founders of Poole's Public House, and featuring Lisa's family's recipes like her mother's lasagna "swirls."

Go far enough north to put yourself in the local agricultural mecca known as Green Bluff, where WILDLAND COOPERATIVE continues to evolve from its former life as the tasting room and production facility for Townshend Cellars to a worker-owned farm, winery, brewery and local art market.

WEST PLAINS

West of Spokane, the buzziest new dining options to debut this year are three spots inside Northern Quest Resort & Casino. In May, the casino opened EAST PAN ASIAN CUISINE, featuring house-made noodles and dishes inspired by Asian Pacific, Japanese, Thai, Chinese and Korean cuisine. East was soon followed by NEON PIZZA, with an '80s vibe and pizza-by-the-slice, and then HIGHBALL, a modern speakeasy featuring cocktails, savory and sweet dishes, and a calendar full of music and live events.

SOUTH SPOKANE

Spokane's southside has seen several new and expanded spots, too. Check out the former Lindaman's on the South Hill, which Lost Boys' Garage founders Kevin Pereira and Jhon Goodwin transformed into SUMMIT KITCHEN & CANTEEN in August.

Also on the South Hill, Jennifer Davis opened HIDDEN BAGEL (it initially launched in late 2021 for preorder only; but expanded to walk-in and on-site noshing in 2022) attached to her ice cream shop, The Scoop. In late November, she opened a second Hidden Bagel inside the Kendall Yards location of The Scoop.

East of Spokane's downtown corridor, several neighborhoods saw the changing of the guard from older establishments to new ones. MORSEL, a spinoff from chef Ricky Webster's popular Rind and Wheat bakery and cheese shop, took over the space formerly occupied by Fery's Catering. And after the Perry neighborhood's Casper Fry closed its doors in April, Eat Good Group's Hegsted reopened the space as FRANÇAISE in summer, offering a contemporary spin on French classics.

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Stylus Wine Bar is new in Coeur d'Alene.

NORTH IDAHO

In North Idaho, notable newcomers include STYLUS WINE & VINYL BAR in Coeur d'Alene, which offers expertly sourced wine, a modest menu and a perpetually changing soundtrack provided by owners Robby and Krista French.

After numerous iterations as other restaurants, a beloved downtown spot reopened as TAKARA JAPANESE CUISINE & SUSHI under longtime sushi chef-turned-restaurateur Kenta Nishimori. ♦