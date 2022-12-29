Looking back in 2022, the local restaurant scene saw growth, creativity and community

By

click to enlarge Looking back in 2022, the local restaurant scene saw growth, creativity and community
Young Kwak photos
A sampling of eats (and a drink) from the New 63, Victory Burger, Outsider and Birrieria Tijuana.

Resilience, resourcefulness, relationships. These could easily be the core themes of the past couple years in the local dining and hospitality industry, which continues to deal with staffing and food sourcing issues, plus the specter of rising costs. Even nearly three years since the COVID pandemic's onset, many local eateries continue to tweak their operations, such as by adding outdoor dining and takeout options, in response to pandemic-related challenges.

While 2022 saw the closure of several beloved establishments, like Azars Restaurant in North Spokane, there's been even more new restaurant debuts, plus existing venues expanding their brand and geographic footprint. The past year has also seen a renewed emphasis on relationships, both from a business and consumer standpoint — especially eating and supporting local places as a kind of investment in community. What follows are highlights of what we ate, drank and wrote about in the Inlander's food section during 2022, organized by general areas of the region.

DOWNTOWN SPOKANE

The downtown Spokane core has come alive again with new places to eat, drink and gather. Located near Riverfront Park, wet your whistle at THE WET WHISTLE, which has you covered with coffee in the morning to cocktails at night.

Additional drinking establishments nearby include PURGATORY CRAFT BEER & WHISKEY BAR, a new spot that boasts 650 whiskeys and spirits. A little ways across town you'll find COMMON LANGUAGE BREWING COMPANY, a kid- and dog-friendly place featuring beers made from locally sourced grains, hops and fruits, in addition to rotating guest taps for Washington-made ciders and wines.

Looking for a full meal downtown? Check out THE NEW 63 SOCIAL HOUSE & EATERY in a historic building formerly known as the home of Rocky Rococo Pizza and Pasta, but now offering an eclectic menu of Asian-fusion inspired and vegetarian dishes, craft cocktails and scratch-made pizzas.

Downtown diners may have been sad to see Incrediburger & Eggs close in mid-2022, but it was only temporary, as chef-owner and Eat Good Group founder Adam Hegsted quickly rebranded the space as DE ESPAÑA, serving Spanish-inspired small plates, cocktails and entrees like paella, the national dish originally from Valencia, Spain.

Head slightly north across the Monroe Street Bridge to discover several eateries in both familiar and new locations. Chef Travis Tveit opened CHOWDERHEAD in the corner spot formerly known as Ruins, offering breakfast-through-early-dinner options like his chopped cheese sandwich and, of course, assorted chowders.

Nearby, the Wonder Building welcomed several new eateries, including VICTORY BURGER, which replaced Bosco Pasta and Panini; both are projects of Seattle's Ethan Stowell Restaurants. Chef Chad White also replaced his shuttered High Tide Lobster Bar with UNO MÁS TACO SHOP. Although his initial lobster bar on Riverside Avenue remains closed, White has also since added a second Uno Más location in Spokane Valley.

Down the road from the Wonder, the Papillon Building at the northwest corner Riverfront Park is aflutter with two new venues, including OUTSIDER, which highlights farm-to-table foods and the culinary expertise of chef-owner Ian Wingate. And opening in the Papillon just weeks before year's end is KASA RESTAURANT & TAPHOUSE, an elevated fast-casual spot.

Heading west from the bridge, on the border of Kendall Yards and West Central, UPRISE BREWING has quickly ascended to a favorite spot for families and friends to gather for craft beer and a flavorful menu of elevated street food.

NORTH SPOKANE

In Spokane's Audubon-Downriver neighborhood, RADIO BAR opened in spring, offering craft cocktails and a small, but thoughtful, menu of shareables and lunch-type items.

Over in the Logan neighborhood, meanwhile, BIRRIERIA TIJUANA had everyone talking about birria when Fredy Zavala opened the first Spokane location of his popular chain in June. Nearby, INDIGENOUS EATS made history as the area's first Native-inspired eatery, serving its popular "NDN Tacos."

Trending

Keep heading further north to find MOSSUTO'S ITALIAN in the Fairwood neighborhood, the third restaurant from longtime restaurateurs Scott and Lisa Poole, founders of Poole's Public House, and featuring Lisa's family's recipes like her mother's lasagna "swirls."

Go far enough north to put yourself in the local agricultural mecca known as Green Bluff, where WILDLAND COOPERATIVE continues to evolve from its former life as the tasting room and production facility for Townshend Cellars to a worker-owned farm, winery, brewery and local art market.

WEST PLAINS

West of Spokane, the buzziest new dining options to debut this year are three spots inside Northern Quest Resort & Casino. In May, the casino opened EAST PAN ASIAN CUISINE, featuring house-made noodles and dishes inspired by Asian Pacific, Japanese, Thai, Chinese and Korean cuisine. East was soon followed by NEON PIZZA, with an '80s vibe and pizza-by-the-slice, and then HIGHBALL, a modern speakeasy featuring cocktails, savory and sweet dishes, and a calendar full of music and live events.

SOUTH SPOKANE

Spokane's southside has seen several new and expanded spots, too. Check out the former Lindaman's on the South Hill, which Lost Boys' Garage founders Kevin Pereira and Jhon Goodwin transformed into SUMMIT KITCHEN & CANTEEN in August.

Also on the South Hill, Jennifer Davis opened HIDDEN BAGEL (it initially launched in late 2021 for preorder only; but expanded to walk-in and on-site noshing in 2022) attached to her ice cream shop, The Scoop. In late November, she opened a second Hidden Bagel inside the Kendall Yards location of The Scoop.

East of Spokane's downtown corridor, several neighborhoods saw the changing of the guard from older establishments to new ones. MORSEL, a spinoff from chef Ricky Webster's popular Rind and Wheat bakery and cheese shop, took over the space formerly occupied by Fery's Catering. And after the Perry neighborhood's Casper Fry closed its doors in April, Eat Good Group's Hegsted reopened the space as FRANÇAISE in summer, offering a contemporary spin on French classics.

click to enlarge Looking back in 2022, the local restaurant scene saw growth, creativity and community
Erick Doxey photo
Stylus Wine Bar is new in Coeur d'Alene.

NORTH IDAHO

In North Idaho, notable newcomers include STYLUS WINE & VINYL BAR in Coeur d'Alene, which offers expertly sourced wine, a modest menu and a perpetually changing soundtrack provided by owners Robby and Krista French.

After numerous iterations as other restaurants, a beloved downtown spot reopened as TAKARA JAPANESE CUISINE & SUSHI under longtime sushi chef-turned-restaurateur Kenta Nishimori. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Three R's"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Righting historical wrongs, moving beyond the drug war, and other news from the past year

By Will Maupin

Righting historical wrongs, moving beyond the drug war, and other news from the past year

Our picks for the 10 best records of 2022

By Seth Sommerfeld

Our picks for the 10 best records of 2022

Wildcats, homelessness, labor battles, one shockingly normal election and more — here are our best stories from 2022

By Nate Sanford, Daniel Walters and Samantha Wohlfeil

Wildcats, homelessness, labor battles, one shockingly normal election and more &mdash; here are our best stories from 2022

Our arts and culture writers reflect on their favorite and most meaningful stories of 2022

By Inlander Staff

Our arts and culture writers reflect on their favorite and most meaningful stories of 2022
More »

Latest in Food News

Three new drink-forward venues in Sandpoint's core expand its appeal as a dining destination

By Carrie Scozzaro

Three new drink-forward venues in Sandpoint's core expand its appeal as a dining destination

Boots Bakery is out, but plans for new home across the street

By Chey Scott

Boots Bakery is out, but plans for new home across the street

Koselig Kitchen turns nostalgic treats into newfangled fun for snackers and dessert-lovers

By Carrie Scozzaro

Koselig Kitchen turns nostalgic treats into newfangled fun for snackers and dessert-lovers

Explore new bars, breweries and other places to get your drink on this holiday season

By Carrie Scozzaro

Explore new bars, breweries and other places to get your drink on this holiday season
More »
More Food News
All Food

Things To Do

Murder at the End of the Universe

Murder at the End of the Universe @ Natural 20 Brewing Company

Sat., Dec. 31, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Carrie Scozzaro

Carrie Scozzaro spent nearly half of her career serving public education in various roles, and the other half in creative work: visual art, marketing communications, graphic design, and freelance writing, including for publications throughout Idaho, Washington, and Montana.
Read More about Carrie Scozzaro

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 29- 4, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation