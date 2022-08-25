Lost Boys' Garage founders open Summit Kitchen & Canteen on South Hill's busy Grand Avenue

click to enlarge Carrie Scozzaro photo Fried pickles at Summit Kitchen

The folks who brought you Lost Boys' Garage (6325 N. Wall St.) are climbing new heights with The Summit Kitchen & Canteen (1235 S. Grand Blvd.), both in Spokane. Kevin Pereira and Jhon Goodwin named their new place after the 1912 building's former life as a grocery store by the same name, although locals will likely refer to Summit as the "old Lindaman's," a beloved South Hill spot that closed in 2019.

Whereas Lost Boys' has a more industrial, auto shop-inspired vibe, Summit feels like someone's charming older home. Outside, the patio is semi-enclosed and festooned with potted flowers and plants. Inside, the brightly lit space has soothing cadet blue walls and a range of seating; at the bar, several quieter niches and lowtops in a central area.

Summit's menu is smaller than Lost Boys' with a few crossover items like the fried pickles ($9) and breaded chicken fingers known as Karli's Cluckers ($11). Charred brussel sprouts ($12), wild mushroom steak salad ($17) and blackened salmon with quinoa ($19) round out the healthier options. Check the craft cocktail menu, and ask about specials for a memorable meal at what is likely going to be a very popular new South Hill eatery. Find out more at thesummitkitchen.com.

OPENINGS

NEW LEAF CAFÉ'S second location is open inside the newly remodeled Spokane Public Library's Central branch (906 W. Main Ave.). Like its other location inside the Central Spokane YMCA (930 N. Monroe St.), New Leaf serves local DOMA coffee, seasonal salads, scratch-baked goods and other light bites. New Leaf is operated by the nonprofit Transitions, which seeks to end poverty and homelessness for local women and children. Visit newleafkitchenandcafe.org for more.

It's ballpark food ... without the ballpark. Check out the SKYBOX BAR at Hitters (3700 E. Francis Ave.), a new batting cage venue. Snacks are cheap; nothing costs more than $10. Order a pretzel with cheese ($4.50) or corn dog and fries ($5) with plenty left over for beer. Visit facebook.com/hittersspokane for details.

Next time you're heading to Coeur d'Alene, stop into LINDEN COFFEE (1502 N. Third St.), which is celebrating its grand opening with a 12-ounce latte and scratch-baked scone for $5 through August. Visit lindencoffeecda.com.

There goes the neighborhood? Outlaws have moved into a spot on Spokane's South Hill, but it's a good thing. OUTLAW BBQ & CATERING MARKET currently has two full-service locations: 4427 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, and 415 S. Dishman Mica Rd., Spokane Valley. It recently added a third spot with limited service: walk-up, drive-thru (call ahead first), and carryout only. Located inside Divine's 76 gas station (3920 E. 57th Ave.), try Outlaw's stuffed baked potatoes ($15.95) and tacos ($8.95/2), both with a choice of delectable meats like pulled pork and smoked turkey. Visit outlawbbqspokane.com.

TRANSITIONS

If you're looking for the Plant Bar and Grill (2012 S. Main St., Moscow), aka The Plantation, it's been taken over by ... goats? THE DIRTY GOAT SALOON opened earlier this year in the former Plant Bar spot, offering karaoke, live music, pool, and basic bar food like burgers ($9-$14) and onion rings ($7). Visit facebook.com/thedirtygoatsaloon.

Another Palouse-based relocation is the consummate party spot known as Stubblefields on Washington State University's Greek Row (600 N.E. Colorado St., Pullman) has moved inside Lumberyard food hall (305 N. Grand Ave.) and changed its name to TIMBER. Party on, Cougs! Visit facebook.com/timberpullman. ♦

To-Go Box is the Inlander's regular dining news column, offering tasty tidbits and updates on the region's food and drink scene. Send tips and updates to food@inlander.com.