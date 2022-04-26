Lucky Fest Northwest announces inaugural lineup

New regional music festival is taking over Lucky You Lounge May 6-7

If you're seeking a crash course on music in the Inland Northwest, a new music festival has you covered. Lucky Fest Northwest will make its debut at Lucky You Lounge on May 6 and 7.

The lineup showcases some of the highest profile local acts including the balls-to-the-wall rock of Indian Goat (Inlander readers' choice as the Best Band of 2022), local rap star Jango, the hard-rocking style of The Smokes, the singer-songwriter pop of Carmen Jane (the solo project of The Sweeplings' Cami Bradley), Seattle garage rockers Acid Tongue, Spokane psych-rock group Kadabra, and loads of up-and-coming regional talent. The full announced lineup can be viewed below.

The event also features a slate of DJs — Donuts, Storme, DJ Priestess, Rosethrow, DJ Exodus, BNGRZ! — and other entertainment options yet to be announced. More of those unique Lucky Fest offerings (and possibly a few more acts) will be announced next week.


The brainchild of local promoter King (with assistance from fellow promoter Ryker), the initial festival was supposed to take place in 2020 before COIVD-19 hit. King sees the fest as a way to celebrate the regional scene while also giving a platform for underrepresented communities at a price point that will hopefully encourage musical exploration.

Tickets for Lucky Fest Northwest are on sale now via eventbrite.com. Two-day passes cost $50, while individual day tickets are $35. The festival is a 21+ event.

Lucky Fest Northwest '22 Lineup

Acid Tongue
All Day Trey
Apen Kye
Brotha Nature
BBD Yella
Carmen Jane
Elvis Batchild
Evergreen Afrodub Orchestra
Fat Lady
The Holy Broke
Imagine Collective
Indian Goat
Jaeda
Jango
Jason Perry Band
Jus Wright
Kadabra
Kung FU Vinyl
Lucas Brown and Friends
Marshall Law Band
Nobi
Randal Wyatt
Shakewell
T.S. the Solution
The Rodeo
The Smokes
TeZATalks
Topp
Transfuture
Tyler Alai
click to enlarge lucky_fest_print_poster.png

