Lucky Fest Northwest announces inaugural lineup

The brainchild of local promoter King (with assistance from fellow promoter Ryker), the initial festival was supposed to take place in 2020 before COIVD-19 hit. King sees the fest as a way to celebrate the regional scene while also giving a platform for underrepresented communities at a price point that will hopefully encourage musical exploration.

in the Inland Northwest, a new music festival has you covered. Lucky Fest Northwest will make its debut at Lucky You Lounge on May 6 and 7.The lineup showcases some of the highest profile local acts including the balls-to-the-wall rock of Indian Goat (readers' choice as the Best Band of 2022 ), local rap star Jango, the hard-rocking style of The Smokes , the singer-songwriter pop of Carmen Jane (the solo project of The Sweeplings' Cami Bradley ), Seattle garage rockers Acid Tongue, Spokane psych-rock group Kadabra, and loads of up-and-coming regional talent. The full announced lineup can be viewed below.The event also features a slate of DJs — Donuts, Storme, DJ Priestess, Rosethrow, DJ Exodus, BNGRZ! — and other entertainment options yet to be announced. More of those unique Lucky Fest offerings (and possibly a few more acts) will be announced next week.Tickets for Lucky Fest Northwest are on sale now via eventbrite.com . Two-day passes cost $50, while individual day tickets are $35. The festival is a 21+ event.Acid TongueAll Day TreyApen KyeBrotha NatureBBD YellaCarmen JaneElvis BatchildEvergreen Afrodub OrchestraFat LadyThe Holy BrokeImagine CollectiveIndian GoatJaedaJangoJason Perry BandJus WrightKadabraKung FU VinylLucas Brown and FriendsMarshall Law BandNobiRandal WyattShakewellT.S. the SolutionThe RodeoThe SmokesTeZATalksToppTransfutureTyler Alai