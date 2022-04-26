Lucky Fest Northwest announces inaugural lineup

The lineup showcases some of the highest profile local acts including the balls-to-the-wall rock of Indian Goat (Inlander readers' choice as the Best Band of 2022), local rap star Jango, the hard-rocking style of The Smokes, the singer-songwriter pop of Carmen Jane (the solo project of The Sweeplings' Cami Bradley), Seattle garage rockers Acid Tongue, Spokane psych-rock group Kadabra, and loads of up-and-coming regional talent. The full announced lineup can be viewed below.
The event also features a slate of DJs — Donuts, Storme, DJ Priestess, Rosethrow, DJ Exodus, BNGRZ! — and other entertainment options yet to be announced. More of those unique Lucky Fest offerings (and possibly a few more acts) will be announced next week.
Tickets for Lucky Fest Northwest are on sale now via eventbrite.com. Two-day passes cost $50, while individual day tickets are $35. The festival is a 21+ event.
Lucky Fest Northwest '22 Lineup
Acid Tongue
All Day Trey
Apen Kye
Brotha Nature
BBD Yella
Carmen Jane
Elvis Batchild
Evergreen Afrodub Orchestra
Fat Lady
The Holy Broke
Imagine Collective
Indian Goat
Jaeda
Jango
Jason Perry Band
Jus Wright
Kadabra
Kung FU Vinyl
Lucas Brown and Friends
Marshall Law Band
Nobi
Randal Wyatt
Shakewell
T.S. the Solution
The Rodeo
The Smokes
TeZATalks
Topp
Transfuture
Tyler Alai