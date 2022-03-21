Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne are playing the Spokane Arena in July

He was a sk8er boi, she said "Let's go an an arena tour, boi"...

After playing the Pavilion at Riverfront Park last fall, white-rapper-tuned-pop-punker Machine Gun Kelly is returning to town on Monday, July 25, to play the Spokane Arena on his "Mainstream Sellout" tour. But he's not coming alone, as veteran pop punk hitmaker Avril Lavigne also joins the musical fray.

Machine Gun Kelly has blown up since he switched from hip-hop to pop punk five albums into his career on his platinum 2020 album, Tickets to My Downfall. With singles like "My Ex's Best Friend" and "Bloody Valentine," MGK has apparently filled the Blink-182-sized mainstream pop punk band void for Gen Z. He looks to follow up his breakout record with the release of his new LP, Mainstream Sellout, which will drop this Friday, March 28.


But Lavigne was topping the charts before MGK was even a teenager. Her 2002 debut album, Let Go, was a smash hit on the strength of teen angst singles "Complicated" and "Sk8er Boi," plus her pop skater aesthetic. Her next two albums, Under My Skin and The Best Damn Thing, topped the charts behind singles like "Girlfriend."

Tickets for Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne go on sale to the public this Friday, March 28, at 10 am via Tickets West. Tickets range from $30-$130.

