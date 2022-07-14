Make the silver mining town of Wallace a summer dining destination

By

click to enlarge The Fainting Goat's brick-oven pizza. - CARRIE SCOZZARO PHOTO
Carrie Scozzaro photo
The Fainting Goat's brick-oven pizza.

Wallace has always been known as an industrial little town, where people have gone to make — or break — their fortunes. In recent decades, the 138-year-old hub of North Idaho's silver mining industry has made the most of its history, from the filming of Dante's Peak in 1996 to its continued focus on tourism.

As a dining destination, Wallace is also a bright spot, with nearly 20 places to eat, drink and make merry packed into less than one square mile, from quick bites to sit-down meals, and from unlikely venues to traditional eateries and drinkeries.

Prepare for the chilly underground experience during the Sierra Silver Mine Tour (509 Cedar St.) with ice cream in the tour company's gift shop. Or, check out the sweet artwork at EurekaSally Gallery of Art & Chocolate (416 Fifth St.) and sample owner Sally Utley's no-sugar, vegan chocolates.

For larger meals, visit old favorites like City Limits Brew Pub (108 Nine Mile Rd.) adjacent to Wallace RV Park, or The Fainting Goat wine bar and restaurant (516 Bank St.), which in 2021 was purchased by Drew and Kristin Welch.

The Welch's added a brick oven, enabling them to turn out shareables like the brick oven pretzel ($13) with roasted red pepper queso and pizzas, including the cheesy Center of the Universe ($13), a nod to the town's tongue-in-cheek moniker. Also look for baked pasta dishes like lemon ricotta ziti ($14) with artichokes and the buffalo chicken mac and cheese ($17).

Fainting Goat has two large dining areas inside, an Enomatic wine distribution system for sampling by the ounce, and a large outdoor patio, making this a versatile, all-season spot.

New food discoveries should include Cogs Gastropub (424 Sixth St.) in the former Smokehouse BBQ. The 1905 building honors one of the earliest tenants: Cogswell's Cigar Factory, according to Cogs' co-owner Barbara Strother, who opened the eatery in 2019 with her husband, Stuart.

click to enlarge The Cog replaced the old Smokehouse BBQ. - CARRIE SCOZZARO PHOTO
Carrie Scozzaro photo
The Cog replaced the old Smokehouse BBQ.

Cogs' rotating menu is humorous and peppered with local references like the Bank Street baked brie ($9) or Churched Up shrimp cocktail ($11). Try the warm Jezebel sandwich ($12) with pork tenderloin, apricot horseradish and cheddar cheese.

And as Cogs' menu notes, there is "free popcorn for nice people."

Traci Acireno took over Muchachos Tacos (517 Bank St.) in December 2020 from Rob and Luanne Wuerfel, when they took on a new project, creating Blackboard Marketplace (600 Cedar St.), which includes a cafe, bookstore and small gourmet foods store.

Acireno still serves many dishes created by the Wuerfels, like chicken tinga and beef adobada tacos ($6 each, $10 for two).

"Adobado refers to a specific marinade of red chilies, vinegar, oregano and spices," says Acireno, adding that "tinga is a Mexican dish with shredded chicken in a sauce made from tomatoes, chipotle chilies in adobo sauce, cumin and onions."

Her own creations include the Vaquero taco ($6 each, $10 for two), which is a spin on prime rib. It features salt and pepper steak, horseradish crema, pickled red onion, cilantro and cotija cheese.

Wallace has always been a dining destination for her, says Acireno, who lives in the Silver Valley but worked in the Coeur d'Alene area managing restaurants.

Trending

"So I did not get to spend a lot of time in Wallace; however, whenever we went out to eat, [Wallace] is where we would go," she says. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Bright Spot"

Tags

Speaking of...

A North Idaho man joins unique U.S. military-led effort to protect and preserve global sites and objects of cultural significance

By Carrie Scozzaro

The Monuments Men rescuing Michelangelo's Madonna and Child from Altaussee, Austria in 1945.

Multiple Inland Northwest behavioral health options are shutting down, leaving fewer options for patients

By Samantha Wohlfeil

The outpatient psychiatry practice at Kootenai Health was shut down in May, and it's not the only one.

Book Excerpt: When the Moon Turns to Blood

By Leah Sottile

Book Excerpt: When the Moon Turns to Blood

The new Goat Lounge offers small plates and cocktails in Coeur d'Alene

By Carrie Scozzaro

Grab a flatbread and a drink at the new Goat Lounge.
More »

Latest in Food News

Adam Hegsted's new Française restaurant in South Perry is a compelling composition of unexpected and familiar sights and tastes

By Carrie Scozzaro

Nicole Bronkema (left) and Kayleigh Wytcherley run Française

Green Bluff's 2022 season offers more of everything for visitors to enjoy, from farm produce to fun events

By Carrie Scozzaro

Beer, wine, art, food, live music and more are on tap at Wildland Cooperative at Green Bluff.

Chicken-N-Mo celebrates 30 years, an iconic Spokane eatery closes, plus more updates to the restaurant scene

By Carrie Scozzaro

Chicken-n-Mo's Bob Hemphill and his family are celebrating 30 years of serving killer fried chicken (and more) this month.

The Spokane Indians offer a tasty lineup of new food items at the ballpark

By Carrie Scozzaro

Beer bats are a fun way to get your drink on and support a local cause.
More »
More Food News »
All Food »

Things To Do

Crave! Northwest

Crave! Northwest @ CenterPlace Regional Event Center

Thu., July 14, 6-9 p.m., Fri., July 15, 6-9 p.m. and Sat., July 16, 6-9 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Carrie Scozzaro

Carrie Scozzaro spent nearly half of her career serving public education in various roles, and the other half in creative work: visual art, marketing communications, graphic design, and freelance writing, including for publications throughout Idaho, Washington, and Montana.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 14-20, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation