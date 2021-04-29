Make your Mother's Day brunch reservations now; plus other food updates

By

The Board's Mother's &#10;Day brunch box.
Last year, most people celebrated Mother's Day in quarantine, which meant many weren't able to embrace their mothers at all. This year, the pandemic's status has improved, and many families will be gathering in person to honor their matriarchal figures, at area restaurants and in their homes. Here's a brief roundup of some options out there. Mother's Day 2021 is Sunday, May 9.

The Board, a locally owned snack board purveyor, is offering several options for Mother's Day preorders. In partnership with local doughnut shop Hello Sugar, the brunch box ($70) comes with cheese, fresh fruit, honey, pastries, cured meats and more, while the Mother's Day gift box ($30) is a smaller-portioned treat for one or two. Preorder at theboardspokane.com for delivery May 8.

Rind & Wheat bakery is also offering a take-home option in the form of its Mother's Day afternoon tea kit ($150). The English-style tea kit comes with assorted pastries — scones, French macarons, lemon tartlets and more — ingredients to make tea sandwiches and a selection of tea from local Revival Tea Co. Ala carte options are also available, including a ricotta toast kit ($52), cheese and meat boards ($32), and a roasted tomato quiche ($38). Preorder at rindandwheat.com/mothersday.

In-person brunch is offered at many area restaurants. If you do plan to take mom and the fam out for a midday meal, however, do note that making reservations is a must, and you should do so as early as possible to guarantee a seat at the table since restaurant capacity remains limited.

Last week we shared the news that Casper Fry restaurant in South Perry has reopened after being closed due to the pandemic for almost a year. The Southern-style neighborhood eatery is adding brunch back into its service rotation, with upcoming seatings on Mother's Day from 9 am to 2 pm. Call 509-315-4153 for reservations.

Another option is to bring the family to one of the four Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar locations around the region. The bistro's annual Mother's Day brunch offers a fixed price menu: Brunch with champagne is $44, an adult meal without is $37, kids ages 6-12 can eat for $14, and those ages 5 and under are free. Call to make a reservation between 9 am and 2 pm.

There's plenty more in store to treat mom or the inspiring female role models in your life, including the Coeur d'Alene Resort, 1898 Public House, Baba, Historic Davenport Hotel, Italia Trattoria and Prohibition Gastropub.

Little Noodle's new summer home

Little Noodle, the seasonal ramen and pho spot that opened in the Garland District last fall during Honey Pig BBQ's off-season, had to vacate the building last week. Fans of chef Kadra Evans' delicious take on Asian cuisine will be glad to hear, however, that she and co-owner Ryan Stretch have found another temporary "summer vacation home" at the Hidden Mother Brewery in north central Spokane, at 1013 N. Washington St. Little Noodle is set to take over the brewery's food truck, operating there four days a week for three weeks each month, and then on the move for the fourth week. Follow along on Facebook for updates on Little Noodle's summer operations, and hopefully an announcement about a permanent location come fall 2021.

No-Li Brewhouse launches canned cocktail

Adding to its ever-growing, award-winning lineup, No-Li this week is launching its first-ever canned cocktail, the No-Li Moscow Mule. Made with natural ginger, lime and huckleberry, the on-the-go-friendly cocktail is sold in six packs and features an eye-catching rose gold label. The beverage is the first in the brewery's Riverside Drinkworks canned cocktail division and clocks in at 7 percent alcohol by volume, with three carbs and 140 calories.

In addition, No-Li's newest Day Fade hard seltzer flavor — Huckleberry Lemonade — is also hitting local shelves soon, just in time for summer. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Brunch with Mom"

