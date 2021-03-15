‘Mank’ Leads a Diverse Field of Oscar Nominees

By

click to enlarge Judas and the Black Messiah
Judas and the Black Messiah

By Nicole Sperling
The New York Times

David Fincher’s meditation on old Hollywood, “Mank,” led the Oscar nominations Monday with 10 total nods, including for best picture, director, actor and supporting actress. Voters recognized a diverse set of films, with six nominations each going to “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Sound of Metal,” “Nomadland,” “Minari,” “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “The Father.”

All of those films were nominated for best picture, along with “Promising Young Woman.”

For the first time, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nominated two women for best director, recognizing Chloé Zhao for her work on “Nomadland” and Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman.” That category also featured nods to Fincher, “Minari” director Lee Isaac Chung and, in a surprise, Thomas Vinterberg for his work on the International Film nominee “Another Round.”


The Academy also chose to showcase a diverse group of actors, awarding nominations in the lead actor category to Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) and Steven Yeun (“Minari”). Gary Oldman (“Mank”) and Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) rounded out the category.
click to enlarge Frances McDormand in Nomadland
Frances McDormand in Nomadland


For best actress, the Academy recognized Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”), and Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”). Also nominated was Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”) and Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”).

This has been a year in which streaming took firm hold in Hollywood, thanks to the theater shutdowns caused by the coronavirus. Contenders like “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Mank,” “One Night in Miami” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” were released by the likes of Netflix and Amazon.

Netflix once again leads the pack with 35 nominations; last year, it received 24 but walked away with just two wins. This year, the streaming service has three films in the running for best picture: the homegrown “Mank,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” which it acquired from Paramount Pictures. Amazon Studios has “One Night in Miami” in the mix in several categories, along with “Sound of Metal,” and received some love for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” in the adapted screenplay and supporting actress (Maria Bakalova) categories.


The Oscars ceremony, which was pushed back two months because of the pandemic, will be held April 25.

Trending

Spokane’s police contract shows cops and police reform advocates can agree; it just might take a very, very long time
The Great Dine Out
From Marilyn Monroe to Malcolm McDowell: Great performances the Oscars ignored
The MAC's spring exhibit of costumes from hit British period drama Downton Abbey includes local tie-ins and a special collab
The contrast between our first and 45th presidents could not be clearer
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Film News

From Marilyn Monroe to Malcolm McDowell: Great performances the Oscars ignored

By Nathan Weinbender

Malcolm McDowell as Alex DeLarge in A Clockwork Orange

After Pandemic, Film Industry’s Hollywood Ending May Have to Wait

By The New York Times

Outside the AMC Empire on 42nd Street in New York, March 6, 2021. Early box office results indicate a messier recovery, with moviegoer tastes potentially shifting — particularly in China, now the No. 1 cinema market in the world — and behind-the-scenes spats between studios and theaters crimping film availability.

Minari, Saint Maud and more of the best streaming offerings that early 2021 has to offer

By Nathan Weinbender

Minari

The Spokane Jewish Cultural Film Festival goes virtual, showcasing community and traditions from all over the world

By Nathan Weinbender

Those Who Remained
More »

Readers also liked…

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is a gentle, deeply moving ode to the power of kindness

By Maryann Johanson

Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers.
More Film News »
All Film »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Things To Do

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

The New York Times

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 11-17, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation