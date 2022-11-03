Meaningless questions, bad-acting secret-keepers, outraged candidates, and more!

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Return your ballot by 8 pm on Nov. 8.

At long last, election season is nearly behind us. Soon, we'll never have to hear about inflation, Jan. 6, crime, abortion, or election security ever again, right? Until then, visit Inlander.com/Election2022 for all our coverage. And don't forget to vote by Nov. 8.

CONSTITUTIONAL COWBOY SHERIFFS

There's a growing movement of "constitutional sheriffs" who believe their authority to enforce and interpret law is the highest in all the land — superseding that of other elected officials and even the federal government. The right-wing movement grew in prominence during the pandemic, and constitutional sheriffs have been vocal in their refusal to enforce gun laws, mask mandates and other laws they view as unconstitutional.

Richard Mack, the leader of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, has said 300 of the country's 3,000 sheriffs belong to his organization, but recent reporting from the Marshall Project found that many sheriffs who aren't officially members still subscribe to aspects of its core philosophy.

During an October KSPS-TV debate, the two candidates for Spokane County sheriff were asked about the constitutional sheriff movement.

"Every citizen should be constitutional," said Wade Nelson, not really answering the question.

John Nowels, who's been endorsed by the outgoing Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, said he has concerns about the movement — particularly when it comes to the association's policies on immigration and civil asset forfeiture. The association's website describes immigrants as "not assimilating into our culture as they once did." The group views civil forfeiture — a controversial tool that gives law enforcement the power to seize cash and other assets from people suspected of criminal activity even if they aren't convicted of a crime — as government overreach.

After the debate, Nelson said he was familiar with the movement. He said he wouldn't join the association if elected but thinks "a lot of their principles are good" and agrees with "most of what they say."

"If things are going to start taking away your individual constitutional rights, then as sheriff, that's where you need to start deciding how you want to step in and mitigate those types of issues," Nelson said.

Nelson said protection orders and red flag laws are examples of things that raise constitutional concerns. When asked if he would refuse to remove guns from people facing protection orders, Nelson said he doesn't currently have an answer and would need to look at the legalities.

"It's gonna be something we're gonna look at pretty hard in our community on how we handle those," Nelson said. (NATE SANFORD)

SHOES, BUT CHOOSE WISELY

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, a Washington Democrat, agreed to one true debate with Tiffany Smiley, her Republican opponent, and it was in Spokane of all places. On Oct. 24, the two faced off against each other at Gonzaga University.

Neither came off as radical as their opponent caricatured. Murray talked about her work forging compromise with GOP senators like Lamar Alexander. And Smiley asserted that she "respects the will of the voters here in Washington state" when it comes to abortion, promising to ensure women have "affordable access to contraception and child care."

But the most memorable moments came from Smiley, who lapsed into how-dare-you outrage against Murray.

"We watched Jan. 6 — and I had to describe to my husband who lost his eyesight serving our country what was unfolding. It was heartbreaking for us," Smiley said, her voice raising. "I want to ask you: Do you believe that me and my family are a threat to democracy, Sen. Murray?"

"No one questions her beliefs in democracy or her husband's fight for our country. Ever," Murray responded, but went on to accuse Smiley of "misconstruing the intent of insurrectionists who were using their brute force to overtake the peaceful transfer of power."

Smiley repeatedly hammered home the theme that, after 30 years, Murray was a creature of Washington, D.C., not Washington state.

"Sen. Murray, you're not the 'mom in tennis shoes' anymore," Smiley declared, referencing a sexist line from a dismissive male legislator that Murray repurposed as a slogan during her first run for Senate, in 1992, which she won.

Except, as revealed by the Inlander's telephoto lens from the balcony, Murray actually was wearing tennis shoes: a pair of gray New Balance sneakers. (DANIEL WALTERS)

THE BEST THINGS IN LIFE ARE FREE

With control of the expanded Spokane County Commission on the line this Election Day, it's no surprise that's where a lot of money's being spent.

Citizens for Liberty and Labor, which is primarily funded by firefighter unions, has gone hard against just two candidates: Republicans Al French and Michael Cathcart, who are both running for the commission. The group has spent nearly $117,000 to defeat French, and more than $45,000 against Cathcart. With $193,000 still sitting in the bank, expect attack ads to continue coming from this group.

French's and Cathcart's opponents, on the other hand, have yet to face PAC money spent against them. Instead, they're reaping the benefits of supportive outside money. Democrat Amber Waldref, who faces Cathcart, has had about $26,000 spent in support of her candidacy — from the firefighters group as well as Planned Parenthood and the progressive group Fuse Votes. Same goes for Maggie Yates, the Democrat facing French.

To be sure, French and Cathcart also have groups that have a stake in them. The national and state associations of Realtors, and the Spokane Home Builders Association, have spent big on both. French has had more than $56,000 spent in his favor from the groups, and Cathcart about $66,000.

But independent political action committees aren't the only ones spending big. The top two fundraisers — and spenders — in Spokane County this year are the incumbent French and his challenger, Yates. French has raised $171,000, and Yates $191,000. (NICHOLAS DESHAIS)

MEANINGLESS QUESTIONS

Washington voters have a choice this year to repeal or retain two new state laws, one increasing the aircraft fuel tax by 7 cents per gallon, the other guaranteeing minimum per-trip pay rates, paid sick leave and worker's comp benefits to rideshare drivers by charging an extra 15 cents per ride. Think hard, voter, because your vote matters. Strike that. In this case, your vote doesn't matter. The ballot questions are a vestige of anti-tax crusader Tim Eyman, who helped create rules that say whenever the Legislature raises taxes, voters get to judge. So judge away, judgy voters, but know that these votes are nonbinding. Nothing will happen. Even the nonpartisan state voter guide hints at the utter meaninglessness of these questions. It contains no arguments, for or against, about the questions. (NICHOLAS DESHAIS)

BÉLA BLOCKED

When reporting on the troubles the Kootenai County commissioners and county staff have been having with appointed county assessor Béla Kovacs ("Appraising Failure," the Inlander, Sept. 29, 2022), we tried to find out how and why Kovacs left his longtime employment with Spokane County, where he was the purchasing director. Turns out, Kovacs really doesn't want anyone to know the answer to whether he quit, resigned or was fired. Kovacs has filed a lawsuit in Spokane County Superior Court in a bid to block records related to his dismissal from being released to the Inlander and another requester. He claims that the records are "exempt by statute, contain unsubstantiated allegations, are highly offensive," that releasing those records would not be in the public interest and that, if they are released, would violate his right to privacy. Just a reminder: He was a public employee who is now a public official seeking reelection to a public office. Given that public officials have less of an expectation of privacy, the whole blocking-us-in-court thing definitely leaves us wondering what exactly he wants to stop the public from learning before they might see his name on the Nov. 8 ballot. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL) ♦