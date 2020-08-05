Meatballs, mayhem and murder arrive in new streaming musical A Killer Party

By

click to enlarge maxresdefault.jpg

While making predictions during the coronavirus pandemic is folly, it's probably safe to say that we won't be gathering in a crowded theater watching a Broadway musical any time soon. But that doesn't mean you have to miss out on the talents of some of the theater world's best and brightest stars.

Spokane's STCU Best of Broadway series is helping bring a bit of Broadway to your home via a streamed new production called A Killer Party, a murder mystery musical completely conceived and executed remotely by more than 50 Broadway pros and debuting Wednesday, Aug. 5.

For just $13 you'll get access to the entire nine-part series that makes up A Killer Party (it runs 85 minutes total), and the first three episodes are available now. Your purchase not only helps support the actors and behind-the-scenes folks working on the production; a portion of your purchase also supports Spokane's own Broadway series.


The show is described this way:

When Varthur McArthur, the artistic director of a failing theater in Duluth, invites his troupe of disgruntled actors and collaborators to the first read of an “immersive murder mystery dinner party,” no one knew that he would be the victim. Or did they? Enter eager, determined, and untested Detective Case. After sequestering the guests into separate rooms (because, you know, social-distancing), she gets down to finding out whodunnit, uncovering secret affairs, life-long grudges, backstage drama, and a lot of musical theater song and dance.
Whether you're a rabid fan of live theater or merely curious how veterans of Broadway hits like Wicked, Waitress, Grease and The Book of Mormon can pull of this new socially distanced musical, A Killer Party should be worth your while.

Here's a trailer:

Tags

Trending

How is the travel and tourism business faring when everyone is told to stay put?
To prevail in November, Joe Biden will need to confront lurking Russian trolls, dodge kneecapping nicknames and tune out the polls
In the midst of social distancing, we check in on a few winners from the Inlander's 2020 Best Of Readers Poll
The makeup's gone, but the hair's still there: Dee Snider keeps rocking well past his Twisted Sister years
Washington's primary election: Matt Shea dropped out, but he's still the center of attention in the 4th Legislative District
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts & Culture

Masks, but Make it Fashion: Spokane jewelry designers make face masks stylish and functional

By Chey Scott

Designer Summer Hightower brings bling to the face-masking era.

How is the travel and tourism business faring when everyone is told to stay put?

By Carrie Scozzaro

The RV resort at Northern Quest Resort &amp; Casino includes one- and two- bedroom cottages.

The Case for Un-erasing One of Community's Best Episodes

By Daniel Walters

The Case for Un-erasing One of Community's Best Episodes

Spokane is Reading, Eric Andre gets weird, Night Call and more!

Spokane is Reading, Eric Andre gets weird, Night Call and more!
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

43rd POAC Sandpoint Artwalk

43rd POAC Sandpoint Artwalk @ Sandpoint

Through Aug. 28

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Dan Nailen

Dan Nailen is the managing editor of the Inlander, where he oversees coverage of arts and culture. He's previously written and edited for The Salt Lake Tribune, Salt Lake City Weekly, Missoula Independent, Salt Lake Magazine, The Oregonian and KUER-FM. He grew up seeing the country in an Air Force family and studied...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 30- 5, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation