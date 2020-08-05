Meatballs, mayhem and murder arrive in new streaming musical A Killer Party

While making predictions during the coronavirus pandemic is folly, it's probably safe to say that we won't be gathering in a crowded theater watching a Broadway musical any time soon. But that doesn't mean you have to miss out on the talents of some of the theater world's best and brightest stars.
Spokane's STCU Best of Broadway series is helping bring a bit of Broadway to your home via a streamed new production called A Killer Party, a murder mystery musical completely conceived and executed remotely by more than 50 Broadway pros and debuting Wednesday, Aug. 5.
For just $13 you'll get access to the entire nine-part series that makes up A Killer Party (it runs 85 minutes total), and the first three episodes are available now. Your purchase not only helps support the actors and behind-the-scenes folks working on the production; a portion of your purchase also supports Spokane's own Broadway series.
The show is described this way:
When Varthur McArthur, the artistic director of a failing theater in Duluth, invites his troupe of disgruntled actors and collaborators to the first read of an “immersive murder mystery dinner party,” no one knew that he would be the victim. Or did they? Enter eager, determined, and untested Detective Case. After sequestering the guests into separate rooms (because, you know, social-distancing), she gets down to finding out whodunnit, uncovering secret affairs, life-long grudges, backstage drama, and a lot of musical theater song and dance.Whether you're a rabid fan of live theater or merely curious how veterans of Broadway hits like Wicked, Waitress, Grease and The Book of Mormon can pull of this new socially distanced musical, A Killer Party should be worth your while.
Here's a trailer: