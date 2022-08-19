Meds on the Go

With travel booming, don't forget to make plans for your medications to minimize stress and leave vacation time for fun. Here are some tips to make sure your prescriptions don't turn into problems.

RESEARCH YOUR DESTINATION

This is especially important for international travel. Some medications that are legal in the United States may not be legal in other countries, and the quantities allowed for certain products may be limited, so if possible, try not to rely on getting your medication at your destination. It also may be complicated to find medications in other countries, and some drugs may not even be available. If you're traveling domestically, some prescriptions can be transferred to be filled at a pharmacy at your destination. Talk to your pharmacist to see if this would be an option for your prescription if needed.

PLAN AHEAD

Make sure that you have enough medication to last through your trip. Consider packing a little extra to be prepared for any potential travel delays, remembering that it's advised to travel with no more than personal use quantities. A good rule to follow is to travel with no more than a 90-day supply. Prescriptions are commonly filled for 30-day supplies, but many insurance companies will pay for 60- or 90-day supplies, and some will even allow overrides for a vacation supply. Check with your insurance company to ask about covered day supplies and your pharmacist to see if your prescription would be eligible to fill a larger day supply. Make sure to do this with plenty of time ahead of your trip since sometimes the pharmacy may need to send for a new prescription from your provider to fill a larger amount.

PACK THOUGHTFULLY

The last thing anyone wants to deal with on vacation is lost luggage, but problems are compounded if that also results in lost medication. To avoid this risk, pack all medications in your carry-on bag. It's recommended to keep all medications in their original container with the prescription label. If not, make sure to have a copy of your prescription or a letter from your doctor. I would also recommend printing out a complete list of your medications including drug name, dose and directions to pack with you.

Happy travels!

Lexie Powell is an assistant professor in the Pharmacotherapy Department at the WSU College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences based in Spokane.