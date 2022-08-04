Meet four local pets bringing joy to Instagram followers around the world

By

It's not the recipe demos, hair tutorials, outfit-of-the-day inspo or even silly memes that make Instagram still relevant in a time when our attention spans are as fleeting as the next reel. It's adorable animals, and, if you ask us, they'll always be the best thing to ever grace social media, fostering connection and spreading joy. Your feed may already be filled with cute animals, but make sure to give these local pals a follow, too.

click to enlarge Meet four local pets bringing joy to Instagram followers around the world

LENY

@leny_the_retriever

"Sliding down hills, and into your hearts" is Leny's motto, and how this 4-year-old golden retriever has gained more than 57,000 followers. Leny's go-to spot is the big grass-covered Rockwood Reservoir near the South Perry District, where steep hills make for prime slides. "He also loves to run and somersault and wiggle on his back," says Leny's mom, Jackie Caro. "We get messages from all around the world from people telling us how much joy Leny's slides bring them. How could a dog sliding down a hill not make you smile?"

click to enlarge Meet four local pets bringing joy to Instagram followers around the world

TINKERBELL

@persian_tinkerbell

This sassy, pint-sized Persian loves three things best: Cheerios, licking plastic and hanging out in her tiny green camping tent. The 14-year-old, silvery-gray floof was adopted by her owner, Candace, back in 2014 and has been living a life of luxury since, while gaining a following of 16,800 on her account, to which she posts almost daily. "People really love cats on the internet," Candace says. "I like that followers get to share in her life and her adventures. Plus, it's a fun outlet where I can be a little creative."

click to enlarge Meet four local pets bringing joy to Instagram followers around the world

BANKS

@banksthepig

From knocking over the dining room chairs to show his displeasure when dinner's late, to daily snuggles with his family, Banks the pig's updates are a mix of adorably naughty and nice. The 3-year-old, 65-pound pig also loves to sleep and, of course, eat, says owner Julie Adams. Besides healthy fruits and veggies, Banks enjoys occasional treats from spots like Hello Sugar and The Scoop. "[Instagram] has been a great way to get advice from other pig owners, and make some 'friends,' plus we wanted to help support our local community by tagging places Banks visits, foods he tries, people he meets, etc.," Adams says.

Trending

click to enlarge Meet four local pets bringing joy to Instagram followers around the world

LEON AND ARTHUR

@leonadventurecat

Inlander readers may recall meeting Leon in our first Pet Issue, back in 2018. Leon is still adventuring throughout the Inland Northwest, sauntering down trails on the end of his leash, and, when he gets tired or bored, lazily looking out from the backpack carried by his owner, Megan Ferney. Tagging along on these many adventures now, however, is "little brother," Arthur, adopted in late 2020. The contrasting ginger orange and smokey blue duo make for an even more delightful sight, whether snuggled up at home on their days off or perched on the end of a paddleboard. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Scroll for Cuteness"

Tags

Speaking of...

Recent changes to state health codes makes it easier for you and your canine pals to enjoy outdoor dining together

By Summer Sandstrom

Recent changes to state health codes makes it easier for you and your canine pals to enjoy outdoor dining together

Oh no, have I turned into a dog person?

By Wilson Criscione

Oh no, have I turned into a dog person?

Gifts for Pets & Pet Lovers

By Chey Scott

Gifts for Pets & Pet Lovers

How two local farmers extend the season past harvest's peak while investing in the future of farming

By Carrie Scozzaro

How two local farmers extend the season past harvest's peak while investing in the future of farming
More »

More from Pet Issue

With backyard chickens, a pet can produce love, life lessons — and breakfast

By Lauren Roddis

With backyard chickens, a pet can produce love, life lessons — and breakfast

Recent changes to state health codes makes it easier for you and your canine pals to enjoy outdoor dining together

By Summer Sandstrom

Recent changes to state health codes makes it easier for you and your canine pals to enjoy outdoor dining together

Oh no, have I turned into a dog person?

By Wilson Criscione

Oh no, have I turned into a dog person?

Spokane area shelters are over capacity with animals and need more residents to foster, adopt, donate or volunteer

By Eliza Billingham

Spokane area shelters are over capacity with animals and need more residents to foster, adopt, donate or volunteer
More »
More Pet Issue »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

The Festival at Sandpoint

The Festival at Sandpoint @ War Memorial Field

Through Aug. 7

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's Associate Editor, overseeing and contributing to the paper's arts and culture sections, including food and events. Chey (pronounced "Shay") is a lifelong resident of the Spokane area and a graduate of Washington State University. She's been on staff at the Inlander since 2012...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • August 4-10, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation