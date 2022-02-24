Meet Your Restaurateur: Ethan Stowell

Seattle-based chef Ethan Stowell describes the act of cooking as being "right on the edge between craft and art" and considers himself fortunate to have grown his hobby into a career.

Stowell started working in the industry at a young age and opened his first restaurant in 2003. Today he serves as owner and CEO of the Ethan Stowell Restaurants group, which operates 18 different locations, the majority in Washington state. He says the company's focus is on creating neighborhood restaurants that bring an approachable, "elevated casual" dining experience that encourages visitors to become regulars. Since last year, Stowell's company has added two Spokane locations: Tavolàta across from Riverfront Park's Numerica Skate Ribbon and Bosco Pasta and Panini in the historic Wonder Building.

RESTAURANT WEEK: How do you challenge yourself to stay creative in the kitchen?

STOWELL: I'm not that old, but I am one of the older folks on the culinary team, so from my perspective, it's become more about encouraging others. A lot of the creative stuff comes from some of our younger guys, and I enjoy seeing them grow, and working to ensure they have the tools and freedom to make those choices and be successful. We stay up on current trends, but we don't get too crazy chasing them. Mostly we follow the seasons, and stay on the lighter side of things, allowing guests to really taste the ingredients in a dish and leave satisfied but not overly full.

Who are your culinary heroes or biggest influences and why?

I've had a few mentors over the years, but mostly I'm self-trained. I've always been an avid reader and traveler, and I do think I've gained a lot of insight from travel particularly, visiting new places and seeing how different people engage with food.

I also really admire a lot of the people I work with, many of whom are creative chefs, who are diligent about running good operations and helping others to do their jobs well. Some of my heroes in the industry are those people who've helped teach me to engage more and become a better manager or boss.

click to enlarge Tavolàta's rigatoni

What are your thoughts on Inlander Restaurant Week, and what are you most looking forward to during this year's event?

What I love about events like Restaurant Week is the interaction and involvement with the community. It's like a giant happy hour, where people get to try new things and just celebrate restaurants. It's always exciting to bring new faces in and expose people to our dishes, because if they like it, you just know they'll be back a second or third time.

Looking into the future, how do you think the industry will permanently shift because of the pandemic?

I think the business model will shift, with more being done virtually and extended outdoor dining. In the past I think businesses have struggled with only doing what they can within their four walls, so doing more outside those walls is a healthy change.

As far as culture goes, the restaurant industry is becoming more professional, with workers being paid a bit better and people in general moving toward a better work-to-home life balance. All these little shifts will be meaningful for industry going forward.

What advice would you give to diners going out during Inlander Restaurant Week 2022?

In general, I'd remind people that staffing is still an issue in many places, so be patient and understanding with staff. Otherwise, the main thing is to just go out and have fun! Try new things, and support your neighborhood and local restaurants who need your business right now.