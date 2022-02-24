Meet Your Restaurateur: Reannan Keene

click to enlarge Alyssa Hughes photo

For Reannan Keene, cooking has always been a peaceful experience, one that encourages both thoughtfulness and patience. Keene, who started in the industry as a server at age 17, never imagined she'd open her own place one day, and certainly not during such chaotic times. But when she found herself unexpectedly laid off at the start of the pandemic, Keene says she felt the time was right to bring back that sense of peace she finds in cooking, so she opened Izzy's Comfort Kitchen in September 2020. The Coeur d'Alene restaurant, which serves a Southern-inspired menu with gluten-free options, is named for Keene's daughter Isabella, who passed away in 2011.

RESTAURANT WEEK: Why did you choose to become a chef?

KEENE: Ultimately, I love cooking, it's just a part of me. Being able to take bare ingredients and make them into a dish that you serve to someone, and they're able to find pleasure or joy in eating, fulfills part of my soul.

Growing up, I learned sometimes you have to work with what you have, make something elegant from simple ingredients, and that's become a cornerstone of my cooking. These past two years with supply or food shortages, and price increases, I've had to use that skill a lot, which can be frustrating but also exciting, like solving a puzzle. Another part of that puzzle has been finding and perfecting gluten-free recipes for people like myself, who need to eat gluten-free. I've spent a lot of time bringing original or traditional flavors of a gluten dish to a gluten-free version, and being successful in that has been just wonderful.

Who are your culinary heroes or biggest influences and why?

I've always liked Alex Guarnaschelli, a celebrity chef I've followed for many years. She's talented and competitive, but also just seems so humble. As a woman in this industry, there aren't many other female chefs to look up to, and few that have her energy, so she's one I really enjoy watching.

What is your culinary philosophy?

At the end of the day food is meant to sustain you, but you should also be able to enjoy it. At Izzy's, I want customers to feel they can have something familiar or try something new, but whatever they choose, it's going to add to their experience. The biggest thing for me is taking my time, being patient and just letting the food do its thing.

click to enlarge Alyssa Hughes photo Mama's Pot Roast at Izzy's Comfort Kitchen

What is special about the region's culinary scene right now?

There are a couple things I find enjoyable, but a big one is the unspoken camaraderie between restaurants. I feel there's a great deal of eagerness for people to support and encourage each other in the industry, especially in the wake of the pandemic. We're connecting and communicating more with people who are going through similar challenges, and there's a level of understanding and compassion that's been great to see.

What is the most important thing you've learned since the start of the pandemic in relation to the hospitality industry?

It is what it is. You can't waste time and energy worrying about something you don't have; instead you have to figure out how to work around it or without it. When we opened, there were some hurdles related to the pandemic and safety procedures, but these days it's more about being able to pivot well. You just have to remember to just give yourself some grace and also extend that grace to your team members.

What advice would you give to diners going out during Inlander Restaurant Week 2022?

Definitely make a reservation, as that will guarantee you a space and helps us to plan ahead. Otherwise, I'd say just have fun and be excited, because we're excited to have you here!