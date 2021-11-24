Memorable Gifts: Why the tiny Fisher-Price basketball hoop I got as a toddler was the best gift ever

By

click to enlarge This toddler-sized &#10;hoop was a Christmas &#10;slam dunk.
This toddler-sized hoop was a Christmas slam dunk.

If I'm being honest, no gift I've received, or will ever receive, could top the Fisher-Price basketball hoop I got when I was 2 years old.

It's not because I actually remember receiving the gift as a 2-year-old. I was a toddler. My brain was mush.

But it's absolutely the gift that shaped my life more than any other.

I got it for Christmas back in 1993, and my mom tells me that I made a beeline toward the hoop as soon as I saw it, fixated on it like no other gift I'd ever had in my very short life. There are pictures of me elated next to the hoop, with wrapping paper strewn across the carpet.

I did what basically any toddler would do in that situation: dunked the crap out of the ball, over and over. And in between dunks, of course, I'd look up at my parents for approval and applause. Once I was satisfied with the cheers, I'd go and dunk it again.

It didn't take long for me to graduate to a bigger plastic basketball hoop. This was another Christmas gift, and we put it outside on the patio for me to bang around on when it was warm enough. I vividly remember playing 1-on-1 against my brother, who was 14 years older than me, and destroying him. To this day, a part of me maintains that I actually beat him fair and square and he wasn't just letting me win.

Other years, I got those mini hoops you could attach to a door. I must have driven my parents crazy jumping up and down in my room and calling out "Criscione for 3!" while shooting around in my bedroom.

Finally, when I was around 10 years old, I got the real thing for my birthday — a real basketball hoop. We put it out on the street, and I'd spend hours out there practicing my shot, taking out my frustrations, trying to get better.

But it's that first one that was so special. It all started decades ago in my parent's living room with that one tiny hoop. It planted something inside of my brain.

When I was older, shooting around outside, I'd still look back to the window to see if my parents saw me make that 3-pointer. I imagined them applauding, just like they did all those years ago. ♦

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "Hoop Dreams"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Memorable Gifts: Dressing like John Lennon was my style goal in the early 2000s

By Chey Scott

Who wouldn't want to wear green satin pants like John's?

Memorable Gifts: All I want for Christmas is to become a Pokémon Master

By Madison Pearson

Dialga for the win!

Memorable Gifts: Secret stashes, swearing kids and a loss of yuletide innocence

By Dan Nailen

Memorable Gifts: Secret stashes, swearing kids and a loss of yuletide innocence

Memorable Gifts: The greatest gift of all is love, but magnetic space Legos are a close second

By Daniel Walters

Legos meet the power of magnets in the M-Tron series.
More »

Latest in Holiday Guide

The Giving Season

The Giving Season

Favorite holiday events and local traditions make a triumphant return after 2020's year off

By Chey Scott

Glide across the lake at night on a "Journey to the North Pole."

Memorable Gifts: Dressing like John Lennon was my style goal in the early 2000s

By Chey Scott

Who wouldn't want to wear green satin pants like John's?

Keep it local and creative this year with both indoor and outdoor artisan markets

By Carrie Scozzaro

BrrrZAAR is back after a year off.
More »
More Holiday Guide »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

State Parks Free Day

State Parks Free Day @ Riverside State Park

Fri., Nov. 26

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Wilson Criscione

Wilson Criscione is the Inlander’s news editor. Aside from writing and editing investigative news stories, he enjoys hiking, watching basketball and spending time with his wife and cat.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • November 25- 1, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation