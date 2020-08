Metallica schedules its first 2020 concert... at a drive-in theater near you

click to enlarge Ross Halfin

O

Sat. Aug. 29.





The show starts as soon the sun goes down: exit light, enter night.

that we won't see any arena concerts until at least next year, which is a bummer for both large venues and the artists that fill them.That's where Metallica comes in.The band filmed a live performance to be screened exclusively as a one-night-only event at dozens of drive-in theaters around the country, including pop-up outdoor theaters at the University of Idaho in Moscow and at Hayden Discount Cinemas , onTickets are $115 per car — which is a maximum of 6 people per carload — and each purchase comes with four downloads of Metallica's upcoming live double album. Three Days Grace opens the show.The metal icons aren't the first artists to take advantage of the inherent social distancing of drive-in theaters: Garth Brooks started the trend with a specially-filmed drive-in concert in June, and Blake Shelton followed his lead in July.Tickets for the Metallica drive-in concert go on sale this Friday, Aug. 14, through Ticketmaster — you can see all participating locations there.