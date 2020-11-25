Mexico is poised to all-out legalize recreational cannabis

By

click to enlarge On Nov. 19, Mexico’s Senate voted 82 to 18 to legalize recreational cannabis and open a regulated market in the country.
On Nov. 19, Mexico’s Senate voted 82 to 18 to legalize recreational cannabis and open a regulated market in the country.

This has been a wretched year by almost every measure. But as the year enters its waning days, cannabis policy reformers are doing everything they can to salvage the historical reputation of 2020.

In the Nov. 12 edition of the Inlander, the Green Zone section was dedicated to the wins cannabis delivered around our country on election night. In brief: Every cannabis policy reform ballot measure passed, and the number of states with legalized recreational markets jumped from 11 to 15. Forget about individual states for a moment, because our neighbors to the south are on the brink of doing something even bigger.

On Nov. 19, Mexico’s Senate voted 82 to 18 to legalize recreational cannabis and open a regulated market in the country. Mexico would become the third country on Earth to fully legalize recreational cannabis, joining Uruguay, which did so in 2013, and Canada, which did so in 2018. Mexico would also become by far the world’s largest legal market by population.

This news is just the latest in what has been a rapid series of developments in Mexico’s cannabis policy over recent years.

Medical marijuana has only been legal in Mexico since 2017 — California, by comparison, became the first state in the U.S. with legal medical marijuana way back in 1996 — and then, in October 2018, Mexico’s Supreme Court drew a line in the sand on the issue of recreational cannabis in the country. As the court saw it, there was precedent in the law giving Mexicans the right to consume cannabis.

“That right is not absolute, and the consumption of certain substances may be regulated, but the effects provoked by marijuana do not justify an absolute prohibition of its consumption,” the court’s ruling stated.

With that, the other branches of the Mexican government were compelled to end prohibition in the country. Two years later, they’ve almost done it.

The legislation still needs to pass through the lower house of Congress and then make its way past the president, very much like how things work in the United States. Fortunately for reform advocates, the party that advanced the legislation in the Senate, Morena, is also the party of the president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and holds control of the lower house as well.

There is a deadline of Dec. 15 for lawmakers to comply with the Supreme Court’s 2018 decision ruling that cannabis prohibition is unconstitutional in Mexico. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Head to the Border"

Tags

Trending

Country-rock pioneer Dave Alvin talks life off the road and his first solo album in 11 years
After an abrupt end to last season, the region's college basketball teams look to make the unusual 2020-21 season unforgettable as well
Kaiser Aluminum experiments with a new way to break down toxic chemicals
An open letter to Cathy McMorris-Rodgers
Local nonprofits team up to provide critical mental health resources to the hard-hit hospitality industry
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Legalization , Mexico

Cannabis was Election Day's biggest winner

By Will Maupin

Let's hear it for the green party.

As Congress punts, states continue to take cannabis legalization into their own hands

By Will Maupin

As Congress punts, states continue to take cannabis legalization into their own hands

Congress will take a vote on descheduling marijuana this month

By Will Maupin

Cannabis comes to Congress.

Updates on the cannabis market from Montana, Maine and beyond

By Will Maupin

Recreational cannabis is on the ballot this fall in Montana, South Dakota and Arizona.
More »

Latest in Green Zone

Gear to weather the cold, dark winter ahead

By Will Maupin

Consider a vape pen for the wild winter weather.

Before you make your edibles, you need to do this first

By Will Maupin

Once you decarb your weed, then you can make some delicious cannabis-infused treats &mdash; like these bacon banana muffins.

Cannabis was Election Day's biggest winner

By Will Maupin

Let's hear it for the green party.

Weed in Washington costs, on average, half what you'd pay in Illinois

By Will Maupin

The joint-making assembly line.
More »

Readers also liked…

No, marijuana didn't give Washington state a 'violent crime problem'

By Daniel Walters

No, marijuana didn't give Washington state a 'violent crime problem'

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

By Josh Kelety

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

Elderly defendant spends over two years in Spokane County Jail waiting for trial as his public defenders keep quitting

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Courthouse

Invasive and voracious, northern pike are inching closer to salmon habitat, but Washington plans to fight the threat

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Thousands of northern pike have been removed from the Box Canyon reservoir since 2012.
More Green Zone »
All News »

Things To Do

Northwest Winterfest

Northwest Winterfest @ Mirabeau Park Hotel

Through Jan. 2, 2021

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Will Maupin

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • November 26- 2, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation