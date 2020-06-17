MiFlavour bakery debuts new housemade gelato just in time for summer

The new brand is called Volonti, and offers cups ($6) and pints ($12) to go, with by-the-scoop servings to come, Ella Piskun says. The new line is also providing the ice cream for MiFlavour’s existing ice cream macaron sandwiches. Currently, there are 10 flavors of Volonti gelato, including black currant, chocolate dirt, honey lavender, maple chestnut, banana pudding and London fog, an Earl Grey tea-inspired flavor.
MiFlavour’s team has been perfecting its new frozen dessert line for the past six months, Piskun says, after purchasing all the recipes and equipment from the recently shuttered Brain Freeze Creamery. Fans of the defunct creamery’s banana pudding and chocolate dirt ice cream can now find the two flavors in the Volonti gelato lineup.
In related news, MiFlavour has introduced several more new food items to its menu: two French-style quiches in an easily transportable tart form, a few cold salads for its savory menu, and pull-apart morning buns.
The bakery also recently unveiled a new mural of angel wings on the side of its building, painted by Spokane muralist Daniel Lopez. The Piskuns and Lopez each shared some personal stories in connection with the project on MiFlavour’s Instagram, @miflavour.