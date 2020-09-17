Might as well call it Smokane

click to enlarge Wildfire smoke blanketed the Inland Northwest this week. | Young Kwak Photo
The Inland Northwest saw record-breaking hazardous air quality over the weekend and into this week as a weather system blew smoke from Oregon and California wildfires into the area before stagnating, allowing the heavy smoke to sit for days.

With little wind forecast, it appeared the smoke would stick around through much of the week.

Over the weekend, the Spokane Clean Air Agency's air monitoring stations recorded hazardous levels of particles from the smoke and dust, apparently shattering previous daily records as many businesses opted to close to keep their employees safe.

Air quality is measured in a few different ways, including with the Environmental Protection Agency's Air Quality Index (AQI), which is based on the concentration of fine particulate matter in the air measured in micrograms per cubic meter over a 24-hour time period.

But for quicker updates on rapidly changing conditions, some hourly data is converted into a more predictive up-to-the-hour measurement on a scale that goes up to 500. Under that "NowCast AQI" or "current air quality index," people can quickly check conditions.

Spokane's hourly figures hovered close to the maximum of 500 on that scale for much of the weekend into Monday, indicating hazardous conditions for everyone. People were encouraged to stay inside as much as possible.

"Once you hit hazardous, it's hazardous. There isn't a 'very, very hazardous,'" explains Spokane Clean Air Agency spokeswoman Lisa Woodard of why the scale maxes out.

Before this weekend, the record daily high (since the measurements for particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter started in 1999) was on Aug. 19, 2018, with an average AQI of 257. On Saturday, Sept. 12, Spokane hit an AQI of 368 (remember this is a 24-hour average) and then Sunday hit 479 AQI.

