Mike Lish's dish: Hakke Bof with Agurkesalat

"These recipes are family favorites and come from my heritage," Lish writes. "My mother's father was born in Denmark and immigrated to the U.S. right after WW2. He served as a Merchant Marine during the war and had dreamed of gaining U.S. Citizenship."

Hakke Bof is Danish for ground beef steak with onions, and includes a rich brown gravy made from butter and beef fat. As for the Agurkesalat? That's a pickled cucumber salad.



"Great with roasted pork, roast chicken, smorrebrod — open face Danish sandwiches — and beef dishes," Lish writes.





HAKKE BOF

RECIPE

Agurkesalat (Cucumber Salad)

INGREDIENTS

RECIPE

WHAT I SCREWED UP A LITTLE BIT

- Almost nothing. I couldn't decide between lean beef and buffalo, so I decided to go with beefalo, which I envisioned as some sort of strange chimera of cow and bison, cobbled together in a dark lab by outlaw scientists in defiance of the church. It turns out it's just beef and buffalo meat mixed together.



- I was panicked that substituting brown sugar for white sugar would discolor the cucumber an ugly brown, but the ultimate shade was quite pleasing



- Even the flour, my old cooking nemesis, cooperated for once. No clumps, no fires, I didn't rue the day I made a roux that day.



I get it, vicious dog. I get it.



INGREDIENTS2 lbs lean ground beef (get the good stuff or even Buffalo)5 tablespoons flour1/4 tsp salt plus more to taste1/8 tsp ground pepper plus more to taste2 large onions, thinly sliced1 stick butter2 cups water1 tablespoon of Kitchen Bouquet (You can also use 1/2 teaspoon of concentrated beef boullion)1. Shape ground beef into 8 patties.2. Mix flour, salt and pepper in shallow bowl.3. Coat patties with flour mixture.4. Reserve remaining flour mixture.5. Saute onions in 1/2 stick butter until tender (you can just saute or go for caramelization)6. Remove onions and reserve.7. Add remaining butter to pan and add coated patties.8. Cook on medium heat for 4 mins.9. Turn and cook 3 mins more. (Adjust time for desired doneness)10. When patties are done, remove to serving plate. Stir reserved flour into drippings in pan, stir constantly for a couple of minutes.11. Add water and Kitchen Bouquet (or beef boullion for color)12. Simmer and stir until thickened (3-4 mins)13. Spoon gravy over patties and put onions on top.1 European or Hot House cucumber (the long kind typically wrapped in the thin plastic)1/2 cup white vinegar1/2 cup sugar20 or so peppercorns1 tablespoon salt1. Mix vinegar, sugar, and peppercorns2. Heat until sugar dissolves while stirring constantly3. Place mixture in a bowl and cool in fridge4. Slice cucumber as thin as possible (Very sharp knife, mandolin or a food processor with a slicing blade will work)5. Mix slices with salt and refrigerate for 1 hour6. Squeeze excess moisture out of slices by hand, place drained slices in vinegar/sugar mixture7. Marinate for at least a couple hours, can be kept for over a week before eating. (Great with roasted pork, roast chicken, smorrebrod — open-face Danish sandwiches — and beef dishes)