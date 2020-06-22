"Mosquito" devices bite the dust after close, long-delayed Spokane City Council vote

click to enlarge Caleb Walsh illustration To be fair, these urban professionals are probably too old to hear the buzz

It's not true that only the pure of heart can hear the "mosquito" devices, the urban deterrence noisemakers that the Spokane City Council banned in a 4-3 vote on Monday evening.

But since the devices are specifically designed to target the youngest ears, it's telling that the only council member young enough to hear the devices — Councilwoman Kate Burke — was the council member who most fervently championed the ban.



"I can hear these devices. They actually physically make me sick to my stomach, if I stand in an area that has one of these," Burke said at Monday evening's videoconference council meeting. "I've heard from people who have kids that they don't want to come downtown because their kids can hear it."



In a way, downtown's mosquito devices are relics of a battle that businesses were waging long ago. This was before the fears over rioting, looting and armed vigilantes associated with this year's racial-justice protests, and before the spate of coronavirus-related shutdowns mandated by Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-home order.



Instead, they are artifacts from 2013, when the major complaint that downtown businesses had involved "street kids" — big groups of loitering youths they argued were deterring business and making customers feel unsafe. In 2013, the

reported that a property management company that ran the downtown Peyton Building near the Spokane Transit Authority Plaza spent $1,500 on a noise-making mosquito device to shoo away loitering youths.

the more recent fights over homelessness, vagrancy and drug use that defined last year's mayoral campaign.



But as City Council President Breean Beggs pointed out at Monday's council meeting, most of the people businesses were upset about during the last two years are far too old to hear them.





"The problem that I heard complained about were not kids coming late at night sleeping in their doorways," Beggs says. "It was older people sleeping in doorways, leaving a mess, the police unable or unwilling to take care of it with the priorities they had. ... The misfortune of this conversation and debate is to conflate the two."



Beggs says he told the Downtown Spokane Partnership, the advocacy group representing downtown businesses, that "you need tools that don't injure other people who are innocent." "The problem that I heard complained about were not kids coming late at night sleeping in their doorways," Beggs says. "It was older people sleeping in doorways, leaving a mess, the police unable or unwilling to take care of it with the priorities they had. ... The misfortune of this conversation and debate is to conflate the two."

B

fiancée

Wilkerson chose not to support the final ordinance. So, ultimately, the swing vote went to Lori Kinnear, who — along with Wilkerson — represents the district that includes the downtown core. Last year, she told the Spokesman-Review that “it seems a little draconian to ban [the mosquito devices] without an alternative.”



"To section off a swath that's in front of your businesses, for people not to able to walk by unmolested essentially?" Kinnear says. "Just not good policy."