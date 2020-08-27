Mujeres in Action provides Spanish-language help for domestic violence survivors

By

click to enlarge Hanncel Sanchez (left) and Ana Trusty of Mujeres in Action.
Hanncel Sanchez (left) and Ana Trusty of Mujeres in Action.

When Hanncel Sanchez was finishing up her bachelor's degree in women and gender studies at Eastern Washington University in 2017, she started volunteering as a victim advocate answering calls on a crisis hotline run by Lutheran Community Services.

"Later that year, I started realizing I never came across any Latinx survivors, whether on the phone on the hotline or at the hospital," Sanchez says.

She talked to her supervisor, the YWCA, and other organizations, and realized there was a gap in reaching the Spanish-speaking community in the region.

"I realized I had to do something for my community, because I knew that domestic violence and sexual assault were happening in the Latinx community," Sanchez says. "It was important for me. That was a moment for me to take action."

By September 2018, Mujeres in Action (or "Women in Action") was born. In the first year or so, the organization provided assistance like safety planning, domestic violence protection order filing and more on a completely volunteer basis.

Then, in December 2019, the organization received a generous grant that enabled the nonprofit to hire Sanchez as executive director in January 2020 and pay another part-time staff member to help with administrative issues.

This year, the tiny staff has already helped more than a dozen families dealing with domestic violence, Sanchez says. The vast majority of those she's helped are women with two to four children, and while the majority of the children are documented citizens, most of the adults are not.

"So they're mixed status, and 92 percent of the adults have limited or no English proficiency," Sanchez says. "It's important for us that they feel supported and supported in a culturally responsible way."

The organization's staff and volunteers are trained in intervention, safety planning, navigating the court system and more, but they can also provide bridges to other services offered by regional nonprofits, Sanchez says. Oftentimes, that might look like immigration status assistance from World Relief, or temporary housing help through other organizations that can assist women and children. This year, with the pandemic, the organization helped other nonprofits provide rent grants to families that were ineligible for the stimulus checks from the federal government.

Most of the families that have been referred to Mujeres in Action so far have been directly put in touch through others in the Latinx community, Sanchez says. Whenever that first contact happens, as advocates, their initial job is to listen to the survivors and help figure out what their needs are.

"A lot of times these families don't know, they're not sure exactly what they need," Sanchez says. "As advocates, that's an important thing we do: We provide options for them. Once we figure out what their needs are, we prioritize according to what the survivor decides is the most important thing for them."

Oftentimes, working with survivors is a lengthy process that can stretch on for months or years, she says.

That's partly why the organization hasn't done a lot of work to advertise their services yet. She wants to be sure any survivors that come to them can receive the care they need. The organization plans to add at least another staff advocate this year and will be raising needed additional funding during a virtual auction Oct. 23 and 24.

The nonprofit is still looking for donations of services and items to include in the auction, Sanchez says. Anyone who wants to help with that can reach out at atrusty@miaspokane.org. Plus, they're always in need of volunteers.

"As we grow, the more advocates and staff we have, the more we're able to spread the word and meet the demand of our community," Sanchez says. "Domestic violence affects everybody, and it is up to us, each one of us, to take a stand against it. Everyone deserves to be loved, respected, and valued in a relationship." ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Ending the Silence"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

The power of incumbency and the Electoral College give Donald Trump a fully stacked deck that Joe Biden must overcome
My first time... watching Dirty Dancing
Bark, A Rescue Pub offers casual eats and the chance to meet a new four-legged friend
The world's a mess, so here are the movie universes we'd most like to hang out in
DaBaby, Cardi B, Lady Gaga: Who scored 2020's Song of the Summer?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Refugees face many COVID-related obstacles and are often left wondering when they can be reunited with their families abroad

By Jeremey Randrup

Iraqi refugee Maha Almajidi, center, helps serve tomatoes during a nutrition workshop at World Relief Spokane.

The pandemic has caused dramatic increases in food insecurity, but local nonprofits are ready to meet that need

By Chey Scott

Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels Kitchen Supervisor Kristopher Elliott-Klemz, left, and STA Paratransit Driver Suzy Paden load frozen meals for delivery.

When it comes to huge community events like Bloomsday and Hoopfest, there's only so much they can do to adapt to a COVID-19 world

By Will Maupin

Spokane's streets won't fill for Hoopfest or Bloomsday this year, but you can still compete online.

It's time to reimagine public safety

By John T. Reuter

Law enforcement officers in tactical gear during Sunday's peaceful protest outside the Spokane County Courthouse.
More »

Latest in Give Guide

Guide Give 2020: A Call to Action

By Jacob H. Fries

Paloma the horse and Pete Jagoda at River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary.

Inlander Give Guide Initiative: A partnership with Innovia Foundation and Horizon Credit Union Sponsored

By Inlander Give Guide Initiative

Inlander Give Guide Initiative: A partnership with Innovia Foundation and Horizon Credit Union

A Message from Innovia Foundation Sponsored

By Shelly O'Quinn

A Message from Innovia Foundation

A Message from Horizon Credit Union Sponsored

By Jeff Adams

A Message from Horizon Credit Union
More »

Readers also liked…

Meet two local teens who spend most of their spare time giving back to their communities

By Chey Scott

Avery Plank, 16, passes out pet food to owners in need.
More Give Guide »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

Pig Out in the Park

Pig Out in the Park @ Riverfront Park

Sept. 2-7, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Samantha Wohlfeil

Samantha Wohlfeil covers the environment, rural communities and cultural issues for the Inlander. Since joining the paper in 2017, she's reported how the weeks after getting out of prison can be deadly, how some terminally ill Eastern Washington patients have struggled to access lethal medication, and other sensitive...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • August 27- 3, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation