Music & Theater Camps

click to enlarge Spokane Valley Summer Theatre hosts a variety of acting camps for kids of all ages.

MUSIC

COUGAR SUMMER MUSIC CAMP

A music camp for wind ensemble, jazz band, string orchestra, musical theatre and concert choir. Open to incoming 8th graders and high school-age students. June 18-24 at WSU Pullman. $350-$700. music.wsu.edu

JENKS IN CONCERT

Watch Jenks, a high-energy juggling act, juggle while playing his original songs for kids and participate in a dance contest. Ages 5+ and their families. Sessions offered from June 20-23, times vary. At various parks in the Spokane area. Free. scld.org

LIONEL HAMPTON MUSIC CAMP

A week of fun and making music. Camp offers specialized instruction, one-on-one study and group classes, with performances in ensembles and jam sessions. Campers choose elective courses to take each afternoon. Grades 8-12. June 18-24, meets daily 8 am-7 pm at University of Idaho, Moscow. $400-$725. uidaho.edu/LHMC 208-885-6231

RED YARN MUSIC & PUPPET SHOW

Red Yarn (aka Andy Furgeson) weaves music and puppetry into high-energy, interactive shows. Blending folk and rock‚Äôn‚Äôroll, Red and his critter friends make sure you have a singing, dancing, stomping and clapping good time while celebrating our country‚Äôs multicultural musical heritage. Sessions offered from July 24-28, times vary. At various parks in the Spokane area. Free. scld.org

THE HARMONICA POCKET: SING YOUR SONG!

The Harmonica Pocket performs a light-hearted, engaging and playful music program. Ukuleles, acoustic guitars, and harmonicas accompany silly and sweet songs about trees, bugs, counting and more. Kids and their grownups create original rhymes to traditional folk songs, raise their voices to play with the alphabet‚Äôs many amusing sounds and sing new words to old songs. Ages 5+ and their families. Sessions offered from July 10-14, times vary. At various parks in the Spokane area. Free. scld.org

WSU SUMMER KEYBOARD EXPLORATIONS

Faculty offer individual studio lessons in classical piano as well as jazz piano. Students also participate as a group in masterclasses on solo performance literature, technique and ensemble playing. Students should have a minimum of one year of piano lessons. Grades 7-12. June 18-24. $350-$700. music.wsu.edu

THEATER

BEST OF BROADWAY ACTING CAMP

This class is designed to give students the fundamental building blocks for creating a character using the test and their imagination. In teaching the essential elements of acting, a diverse set of performance games are played to reinforce important ideas. The final day ends with a showcase performance of scenes from Broadway shows for family and friends. Grades 7-12. July 31-Aug. 4 at University High School. $195 (sold out). svsummertheatre.com/camps 509-368-7897

CHENEY PARKS & REC THEATER CAMP

Campers play theater games that teach the basic principles of theater: movement, improvisation, memorization, following direction, etc. Throughout the week, Stage Left resident artists give a brief interactive presentation on their area of expertise. Campers rehearse a short play to be presented on Friday. Ages 8-12. July 17-21 from 9 am-2 pm at Cheney City Hall. $125. cityofcheney.org

CYT SPOKANE SUMMER CAMPS

Join CYT Spokane for its summer theater camps during which campers learn to tell stories through song, dance and script. Sessions offered July 10-14 (ages 8-12) and July 24-28 (ages 6-7) from 9 am-noon and 1-4 pm at the CYT Spokane facility. $175. cytspokane.org 509-487-6540

DC CONNELLY: ANNIE

This week-long musical theater camp features water games, team competitions, fun activities, singing, dancing, acting and more in a faith-based environment. The week culminates in a performance of Annie for friends and family. Ages 6-18. Aug. 8-11 from 10 am-2 pm at Summit Christian Academy, Coeur d'Alene. $220. dconnellyenterprises.com

DC CONNELLY: TREASURE ISLAND

This week-long musical theater camp features water games, team competitions, fun activities, singing, dancing, acting and more in a faith-based environment. The week culminates in a performance for friends and family. Ages 6-18. July 24-28 from 10 am-2 pm at Summit Christian Academy, Coeur d'Alene. $220. dconnellyenterprises.com

DRAGON TROUBLE

Details TBA. Ages 6-8. June 19-23 from 9 am-12 pm or 12:30-3:30 pm at Spokane Children's Theatre. Price TBD. spokanechildrenstheatre.org

GONZAGA PREP DRAMA CAMP

This drama camp is packed with acting workshops, improv training, musical theatre rehearsals and a final performance for family and friends to attend. Grades 4-8. July 31-Aug. 11, meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-3 pm at Gonzaga Prep. $300. gprep.com 509-483-8511

HANSEL & GRETEL

Details TBD. Ages 8-12. July 24-28 from 9 am-3 pm at Spokane Children's Theatre. Price TBD. spokanechildrenstheatre.org

HARRY POTTER: HERMIONE GRANGER & THE HOGWARTS HOME

For an entire semester, there will be no adults at Hogwarts and the students will be in charge. Will they follow the rules? Discover if Hermione holds the key in this magical world. Grades 4-7 (16 spots available). June 26-30 at University High School. $205. svsummertheatre.com/camps 509-368-7897

HESPERUS ARTS MUSICAL THEATER INTENSIVE

Training during this session includes voice, dance and acting. Campers also receive a workbook and skills evaluation. This camp is intensive and focuses on performance authority, polishing skills, improv, audition prep and enhancing talent. Coed, ages 12-18. Aug. 2-5 from 9 am-4 pm at River City Church, Spokane. $350. nbccamps.com 800-406-3626

MUSICAL THEATER CAMP: FROZEN

Explore the world of musical theater and learn hits from Disney's Frozen. This fast-paced, high-energy camp is appropriate for both beginners and experienced performers. Special guests share different aspects of musical theater, including singing, dancing and acting. Grades 4-9. June 19-23 from 9 am-4 pm at the Founders Theater at Saint George's School. $300. sgs.org 509-466-1636

MUSICAL THEATER TAP DANCE CAMP

A summer dance camp for students who want to improve their musical theater tap technique. Classes taught in two levels: beginner or experienced. July 10-Aug. 18; times TBA. $150. indaspokane.com 509-986-8333

MUSICAL THEATRE DAY CAMP

This theater camp is designed to help aspiring actors and singers improve their voice quality, gain confidence in their dancing skills and work to become top-level performers in a faith-based environment. Ages 6-19. July 5-8 at River City Church, Spokane. $350. nbccamps.com

MUSICAL THEATRE MASTERCLASS

This triple-threat training camp tackles the fundamentals of singing, acting and dance. Led by industry professionals, students develop confidence and stage presence through a group-choreographed musical number as well as musical theatre duets. Facilitated by Haliey Weber with guest artist appearances, this camp is sure to excite any student with an interest in the stage/performance. Grades 9-12. July 10-14 at University High School. $225. svsummertheatre.com/camps 509-368-7897

PLAY-IN-A-WEEK: FROZEN, ADVENTURES IN ARENDELLE

It's Arendelle's annual tradition that each villager place a wish in the wishing well, of which one is selected by the Queen to be made true. This year's wishing well coins, however, have all been stolen. Grades 3-6. July 31-Aug. 4 at University High School. $205. svsummertheatre.com/camps 509-368-7897

PUPPETRY IN MOTION

Through crafting, drama techniques and imagination, young actors learn to build and use their own puppets to tell tales of adventure, magic and fun. They also learn to craft their own narratives, create characters and embrace silliness in all its forms! This camp culminates in a puppet show for family and friends on the final day of camp. Grades 2-4. July 24-28 at Ponderosa Elementary School. $205. svsummertheatre.com/camps 509-368-7897

RAVEN HOOD

Details TBA. Ages 10-13. July 17-21 from 9 am-3 pm at Spokane Children's Theatre. Price TBD. spokanechildrenstheatre.org

REGIONAL THEATRE OF THE PALOUSE SUMMER CAMPS

This year's RTOP summer camp offerings include "Stepping into the Spotlight" (June 19-23), "Wonderful World of Disney" (June 26-30), "Hollywood Premiere" (July 10-14) and "Broadway Show Review" (July 17-21). June 19-July 21; meets Mon-Thu from 9 am-noon and 1-4 pm, Fri is 9 am-3:30 for all campers. $125-$135. rtoptheatre.org 509-334-0750

SUMMER STAGE DRAMA CAMP

Have fun while learning through imaginative theater activities designed to build confidence and boost creativity on stage and off. Students of all skill levels team up for storytelling, improvisation and acting games. The final day of camp includes a performance for family and friends. Ages 6-11. July 17-21 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $169. spokanerec.org

TEEN CAMP: DESCENDANTS

This two-week intensive camp for teens culminates with two weekends of live, full performances in costumes and makeup with props, sets and more. Casting auditions are held June 11-12; registration and payment is required to audition. Students will be asked to sing a one-minute cut of a song from the show. Campers will receive scripts and have an opportunity to work with the musical's director over the summer, prior to camp starting. Ages 13-18. July 31-Aug. 11, meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-5 pm at Spokane Children's Theatre. Price TBD. spokanechildrenstheatre.org

THE PINT-SIZED PIRATE

Details TBD. Ages 8-12. July 10-14 from 9 am-3 pm at Spokane Children's Theatre. $200. spokanechildrenstheatre.org

THE STORIES OF DR. SEUSS

Sneetch on the beach of the Plain-belly or Star-belly kind find common ground despite their differences in appearance and bring this classic Seuss story to life. A playful camp filled with Seuss-inspired language and rhyme. Grades 2-4. Aug. 7-11 at University High School. $205. svsummertheatre.com/camps 509-368-7897

WITCHES VS. PRINCESSES

Details TBD. Ages 8-12. June 26-20 from 9 am-3 pm at Spokane Children's Theatre. $200. spokanechildrenstheatre.org