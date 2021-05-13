MUSIC NEWS: Jam out this weekend at outdoor festival benefit; plus Leslie Odom Jr. and REO Speedwagon

By

The last couple weeks have brought with them a flood of exciting concert announcements, and it already looks like summer 2021 will offer more music than we got during the entirety of 2020.

click to enlarge Peter Rivera
Peter Rivera
You can start getting your groove back this weekend with a campout and music festival called the SRD Drive-In Music Fest (that's "Socially Responsible Distancing"), taking place Friday through Sunday at 11313 N. Indian Trail Rd. It's both an outdoor hangout and a musical benefit for Jesse Hoorelbeke, whose father is local musician Peter Rivera; Hoorelbeke is currently battling colon cancer, and the event will help ease medical bills. Rivera, a founding member of the '70s rock band Rare Earth, will perform with his band Celebrate, and the lineup also includes Tim "Too Slim" Langford (he of Taildraggers fame), Sweet Rebel D, Jesse Quandt Band and more recognizable local names. There will also be after-hours acoustic bonfire jams, as well as a memorial to late Spokane musician Tommy Gantt. The festival takes place at 11313 N. Indian Trail Rd., and is set up so you can enjoy from your car or outdoors at a safe distance from others. Day passes are $25 and weekend camping passes are $100, and you can purchase advance tickets by emailing tarrelcripps83@gmail.com. You can also donate to Hoorelbeke's cancer fund here, and see all information about the fest here.

click to enlarge rmhayrha.jpeg
In other live music news, Whitworth University has secured one of the big gets of the upcoming concert season. Leslie Odom Jr. — Tony winner, Grammy winner, Oscar nominee, Hamilton superstar — will be performing with the Spokane Symphony on Oct. 15, as part of Whitworth's fall Leadership Forum Concert. Want to be in the room where it happens? Tickets just went on sale, and range from $40 to $115; buy them here.


And finally, more Festival at Sandpoint updates: Their 2021 lineup continues growing, and they've just announced that REO Speedwagon will perform at War Memorial Field on Aug. 7. The long-running rock band is best known for huge '80s hits like "Keep On Loving You," "Can't Fight This Feeling" and "Take It on the Run." General admission is $64.95 and early access passes are $94.95. Tickets are now on sale.

Trending

95 Reasons to Please, Please, Please get Vaccinated
Myles Kennedy's time in lockdown inspired a new album, The Ides of March, with an expansive view of humanity
The federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund is a vital safety net for some local restaurant and bar owners
How SPD compares to other departments
The Spokane Symphony's on-demand concert series is ambitious in its content, execution and impact
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Speaking of...

The Spokane Symphony's on-demand concert series is ambitious in its content, execution and impact

By E.J. Iannelli

Facemasks and a lot of cameras helped the symphony come to life this spring.

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney reschedule for Aug. 5, and the Monkees, Porter Robinson, Jake Owen and Shakey Graves book area shows

By Nathan Weinbender

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney are coming back (again) to Spokane on Aug. 5.

CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENTS: Northern Quest adds Roger Daltrey, Sublime with Rome, Old Dominion to summer

By Nathan Weinbender

Sublime with Rome headlines Northern Quest's outdoor stage on Sept. 19.

The Festival at Sandpoint to return July 29 with St. Paul and the Broken Bones

By Nathan Weinbender

St. Paul and the Broken Bones kick off the Festival at Sandpoint on July 29.
More »

Latest in Music News

Myles Kennedy's time in lockdown inspired a new album, The Ides of March, with an expansive view of humanity

By Dan Nailen

Myles Kennedy spent some serious quality time in Spokane during the pandemic.

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney reschedule for Aug. 5, and the Monkees, Porter Robinson, Jake Owen and Shakey Graves book area shows

By Nathan Weinbender

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney are coming back (again) to Spokane on Aug. 5.

CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENTS: Northern Quest adds Roger Daltrey, Sublime with Rome, Old Dominion to summer

By Nathan Weinbender

Sublime with Rome headlines Northern Quest's outdoor stage on Sept. 19.

With their most successful album turning 50, the Carpenters turn out to be more than just soft-rock siblings

By Nathan Weinbender

Karen and Richard Carpenter, soft rock's most indelible family act.
More »
More Music News »
All Music »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Things To Do

Spokane Symphony @ Home: On-Demand Spring Concert Series

Spokane Symphony @ Home: On-Demand Spring Concert Series

Fri., May 14, 12 p.m. and Fri., May 28, 12 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Nathan Weinbender

Nathan Weinbender is the Inlander's Music & Film editor. He is also a film critic for Spokane Public Radio, where he has co-hosted the weekly film review show Movies 101 since 2011.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • May 13-19, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation