MUSIC NEWS: Jam out this weekend at outdoor festival benefit; plus Leslie Odom Jr. and REO Speedwagon

Hoorelbeke is currently battling colon cancer, and the event will help ease medical bills. Rivera, a founding member of the '70s rock band Rare Earth, will perform with his band Celebrate, and the lineup also includes Tim "Too Slim" Langford (he of Taildraggers fame), Sweet Rebel D, Jesse Quandt Band and more recognizable local names. There will also be after-hours acoustic bonfire jams, as well as a memorial to late Spokane musician Tommy Gantt. The festival takes place at 11313 N. Indian Trail Rd., and is set up so you can enjoy from your car or outdoors at a safe distance from others. Day passes are $25 and weekend camping passes are $100, and you can purchase advance tickets by emailing tarrelcripps83@gmail.com. You can also donate to Hoorelbeke's cancer fund here, and see all information about the fest here.
And finally, more Festival at Sandpoint updates: Their 2021 lineup continues growing, and they've just announced that REO Speedwagon will perform at War Memorial Field on Aug. 7. The long-running rock band is best known for huge '80s hits like "Keep On Loving You," "Can't Fight This Feeling" and "Take It on the Run." General admission is $64.95 and early access passes are $94.95. Tickets are now on sale.