Music to Celebrate

POINTS NORTH

For the third Masterworks series concert of its 75th season, the Spokane Symphony is joined by guest cellist Inbal Segev for a performance of Grammy-winning composer Anna Clyne's cello concerto "DANCE." Clyne was a student at University of Edinburgh at the same time as Spokane Symphony music director James Lowe, who conducts this concert. The orchestra also performs Mendelssohn's "Hebrides Overture," a piece inspired by the landscape of the Scottish Highlands, and a fitting inclusion for a concert program themed around "exploration of the North." Sat, Nov. 13 at 8 pm and Sun, Nov. 14 at 3 pm. $19-$62. All ages. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. spokanesymphony.org (509-624-1200) NOTE: Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID-19 test taken 48 hours prior required for ages 12+; face masks required.

LOUIS COMFORT TIFFANY: TREASURES FROM THE DRIEHAUS COLLECTION

This fall, the MAC celebrates the legacy and craftsmanship of acclaimed Art Nouveau glass artist Louis Comfort Tiffany, whose gem-hued lampshades remain an iconic contribution to the annals of American design. The show borrows pieces from Chicago's Richard H. Driehaus Collection that have never been shown, until now, in such a comprehensive exhibition. Oct. 3 through Feb. 13, 2022; open Tue-Sun from 10 am-5 pm. $7-$12. Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. northwestmuseum.org (509-456-3931)

HALLOWEEN HIKE

Seasonal chills and thrills await during the three-night run of the Friends of Coeur d'Alene Park's annual walking tour through Browne's Addition. The guided, after-dark jaunt through the historic neighborhood includes tales of ghosts, mystery and intrigue, along with "pumpkin" carols and apple cider before setting out. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Friends, which supports the park through maintenance, community events and more. Fri, Oct. 29 through Sun, Oct. 31 at 6:30 pm. $20. All ages. Starts at Browne's Bistro, 1928 W. Pacific Ave. tinyurl.com/BrownesTours (509-850-0056)

ALTON BROWN LIVE: BEYOND THE EATS

Longtime culinary entertainer and cooking expert Alton Brown is coming back to Spokane on his latest tour combining comedy, music and "highly unusual" cooking demos live on stage for yet another intriguing look into the science of food. Audiences can expect Brown to call for adventurous volunteers to assist him, although things might get messy. Tue, Nov. 23 at 7:30 pm. $45-$125. All ages. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. foxtheaterspokane.org (509-624-1200) NOTE: Face masks required; check website for additional information.

Haunting History

By Dan Nailen

The allegedly haunted Historic Davenport Hotel.

Halloween 2021: Local events, haunted houses and more

By Chey Scott and Madison Pearson

The Great Pumpkin Race (photo from previous year) is back at Greenwood Memorial Terrace Oct. 16.

Lilac City Comicon returns for its 15th edition full of familiar faces and pioneering comic artists

By T. J. Tranchell

FROM LEFT: Actors Jon Heder, Russell Hodgkinson, Cesar Garcia and Carla Perez visit this year's Lilac City Comicon.

Spokane’s Greek Food Festival is back in action for its 85th annual celebration

By Madison Pearson

Members of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church prepare baklava for the 85th annual Spokane Greek Food Festival.
Latest in Home

Creative thinking on environmental issues guides Amanda Parrish

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Lands Council Executive Director Amanda Parrish makes use of her own backyard to troubleshoot promising strategies for improving the environment.

Haunting History

By Dan Nailen

The allegedly haunted Historic Davenport Hotel.

An art-infused, earth-forward Tom Kundig home rises from Spokane's West Plains

By Carrie Scozzaro

An art-infused, earth-forward Tom Kundig home rises from Spokane's West Plains

If you plan to give books as holiday gifts, it's best to shop early

By Anne McGregor

Readers also liked…

Deanna Goguen's favorite spaces in her home are nothing alike

By Carrie Scozzaro

One home can house many moods, as these two bathrooms in designer Deanna Goguen's house demonstrate.
