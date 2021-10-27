Music to Celebrate

Anna Clyne

POINTS NORTH

For the third Masterworks series concert of its 75th season, the Spokane Symphony is joined by guest cellist Inbal Segev for a performance of Grammy-winning composer Anna Clyne's cello concerto "DANCE." Clyne was a student at University of Edinburgh at the same time as Spokane Symphony music director James Lowe, who conducts this concert. The orchestra also performs Mendelssohn's "Hebrides Overture," a piece inspired by the landscape of the Scottish Highlands, and a fitting inclusion for a concert program themed around "exploration of the North." Sat, Nov. 13 at 8 pm and Sun, Nov. 14 at 3 pm. $19-$62. All ages. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. spokanesymphony.org (509-624-1200) NOTE: Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID-19 test taken 48 hours prior required for ages 12+; face masks required.

LOUIS COMFORT TIFFANY: TREASURES FROM THE DRIEHAUS COLLECTION

This fall, the MAC celebrates the legacy and craftsmanship of acclaimed Art Nouveau glass artist Louis Comfort Tiffany, whose gem-hued lampshades remain an iconic contribution to the annals of American design. The show borrows pieces from Chicago's Richard H. Driehaus Collection that have never been shown, until now, in such a comprehensive exhibition. Oct. 3 through Feb. 13, 2022; open Tue-Sun from 10 am-5 pm. $7-$12. Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. northwestmuseum.org (509-456-3931)

HALLOWEEN HIKE

Seasonal chills and thrills await during the three-night run of the Friends of Coeur d'Alene Park's annual walking tour through Browne's Addition. The guided, after-dark jaunt through the historic neighborhood includes tales of ghosts, mystery and intrigue, along with "pumpkin" carols and apple cider before setting out. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Friends, which supports the park through maintenance, community events and more. Fri, Oct. 29 through Sun, Oct. 31 at 6:30 pm. $20. All ages. Starts at Browne's Bistro, 1928 W. Pacific Ave. tinyurl.com/BrownesTours (509-850-0056)

ALTON BROWN LIVE: BEYOND THE EATS

Longtime culinary entertainer and cooking expert Alton Brown is coming back to Spokane on his latest tour combining comedy, music and "highly unusual" cooking demos live on stage for yet another intriguing look into the science of food. Audiences can expect Brown to call for adventurous volunteers to assist him, although things might get messy. Tue, Nov. 23 at 7:30 pm. $45-$125. All ages. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. foxtheaterspokane.org (509-624-1200) NOTE: Face masks required; check website for additional information.