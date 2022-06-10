Music to Celebrate

The Spokane Symphony wants to party. And you're invited to check out what they do in a series of free concerts. First, celebrate those dear dads right here in the hometown of Father's Day with a free family concert conducted by Alexandra Arrieche at the Fox Theater. Arrive early to participate in preconcert activities including an Instrument Petting Zoo.

Then join the Symphony on July 4 to celebrate America's birthday. Patriotic tunes and some light classics conducted by James Lowe are on the playlist, with the music accompanied by a dazzling light show at the Pavilion at Riverfront. The evening will of course be capped off with the city's fireworks display. Father's Day Concert, Sun, June 19. Doors open at 1:30 pm; concert at 3. Free, but seating is limited so reserve tickets in advance, Fox Theater 1001 W. Sprague Ave. • July Fourth Concert, Mon, July 4 at 9 pm. Free, 574 N, Howard St., spokanesymphony.org (509-624-1200)

Manito Park Art Festival

The Manito Park Art Festival returns for its second year this June after a successful inaugural festival in 2021. The festival provides opportunity for local artists to sell their work and gives the community a chance to view and buy art, all while spending a day enjoying the beauty of Manito Park. Along with the more than 35 artists in attendance, the event also features numerous local food and beverage vendors, live music, and art activities for children. Sat, June 11 from 10 am-8 pm. Free. Manito Park, 1800 S. Grand Blvd. thefriendsofmanito.org (509-456-8038)

"Weird Al" Yankovic: The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour

After almost four years since first dipping his toes into the unfamiliar territory of concerts, Weird Al pushes his luck once more in his return to the stage. Pulling from his extensive catalog of 14 studio albums, Weird Al performs a different, hilarious set list every night of his tour. No costumes, no props, no video screens. Just Weird Al, his band and a night of music filled with comedy and laughs. Fri, June 24 at 8 pm. $40-$322. All ages. NOTE: Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior required; face masks also required. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. foxtheaterspokane.org (509-624-1200)

Downtown Coeur d'Alene Brewfest

Quench your thirst this summer with fine craft brews at Downtown Coeur d'Alene's Brewfest. Enjoy tasting various brews, ciders and libations from breweries near and far at the 5th annual iteration of the festival. Along with the wide variety of over 30 beers and ciders, the festival also features a selection of food from local vendors, yard games and live music for attendees to enjoy all day long. Sat, July 9 from 1-7 pm. $25. McEuen Park, 420 E. Front Ave., Coeur d'Alene, ID. cdadowntown.com/brewfest (208-667-5986)

Crave! Northwest

This three-day food festival is one of the largest culinary events in the Spokane area and is dedicated to uplifting the culinary scene in the Northwest by highlighting local chefs and their dishes. From baked goods to vegetarian dishes, no one leaves the event hungry. Along with the wide array of food available, each night features a selection of beer, wine, spirits and cider from regional tastemakers. July 14-16, Thu-Sat . $49-$179. CenterPlace Regional Event Center, 2426 N. Discovery Place Dr., cravenw.com (509-621-0125)

Solstice Suds and Sounds

Hang out on the West End Plaza at Brick West Brewing Co. with friends and a beer while an ensemble of Spokane Symphony musicians plays on the longest day of the year. If all that music and daylight makes you hungry, grab a bite from Brick West's kitchen. Tue, June 21 at 7:30 pm. Brick West Brewing Co., 1318 W. First Ave., spokanesymphony.org (509-624-1200)