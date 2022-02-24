Must-Do Activities for Any Visitor

click to enlarge Champions of Magic dazzle on Feb. 27.

SPOKANE CHIEFS VS. SEATTLE THUNDERBIRDS

The Kraken may be the buzziest hockey squad in the PNW of late, but let's not forget that Spokane has had its very own team for 40 years. The Chiefs take the home ice at the Spokane Arena against cross-state rivals the Seattle Thunderbirds for a late regular season game.

I SAW YOU!

The always-hilarious improv team at the Blue Door Theatre is back with this weekly show paying homage to one of the most popular sections of the

, the Cheers, Jeers and I Saw You reader-submitted section. Audience members for this family-friendly show are asked to bring some favorite clippings for the BDT Players to spin off of on the spot.

JAY MOHR AT SPOKANE COMEDY CLUB

Jay Mohr made his first national splash with a brilliant Christopher Walken impression when he was a

cast member, but his talents have stretched to television, film, even sports talk radio. Through his myriad career moves, he's always hit the standup comedy stage to deliver shows full of impressions and observational humor, and he prides himself on making every show different from the last.

CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC

The five world-class illusionists in this traveling performance troupe are sure to elicit plenty of gasps and looks of unreserved surprise from audience members as they pull off mind-bending illusions, mind-reading tricks and more. It's the ideal entertainment pre- or post-dinner.

FIRST FRIDAY

New sights and sounds abound during Spokane's monthly arts showcase, with galleries and businesses around town opening their doors for evening receptions with each month's featured guest artists. Stroll through your favorite venues before or after dinner for a posh night on the town.

BABY SHARK LIVE! SPLASH TOUR

Folks either love or hate this everywhere earworm, though which side you fall probably depends on age. Those with youngsters looking for a family-friendly outing during Restaurant Week can treat their littles to dinner and this lively show, and still be home for bedtime.

DISNEY PRINCESS THE CONCERT

If Baby Shark's not your jam, maybe some classic Disney princess tunes are? This live concert features four actors/vocalists who've portrayed faves Belle, Tiana, Cinderella and Jasmine on Broadway, the Disney Channel and elsewhere. They'll be performing some of these characters' iconic tunes during a two-hour experience that's recommended for ages 6 and up. Special VIP ticket packages, including meet-and-greets, are also available.

SPOKANE SYMPHONY MASTERWORKS 6: THE GENESIS OF THE SSO

Take a trip back in time as the Lilac City's symphony celebrates its 75th anniversary with a show dedicated to music performed during the orchestra's early days. That includes Christoph Willibald Gluck's "Overture from Iphigenie in Aulis," the first piece ever performed by the Spokane Symphony. That's just the start of a musical night of sounds special to the Pacific Northwest. Sat, March 5 at 8 pm. $19-$62. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. spokanesymphony.org (509-624-1200)