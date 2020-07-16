My first time... experiencing Hamilton

By

click to enlarge Pro tip: Turn on the subtitles to catch all the rapid-fire lyrics as you watch Hamilton.
Pro tip: Turn on the subtitles to catch all the rapid-fire lyrics as you watch Hamilton.

I love a good musical, but up until last week, I had actively avoided the most popular Broadway show of this century.

You probably already know I'm talking about Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda's 2015 Tony- and Pulitzer-winning phenomenon. As it broke box office records, as its cast album achieved once-in-a-generation crossover success, as it inspired so many of my friends (even those who swore they didn't even like musicals) to learn all the words, I kept my fingers in my ears and went la-la-la.

Here's why: I told myself that if I was going to experience this universally beloved cultural touchstone, it was going to be in an actual theater, surrounded by an actual audience. Of course, seeing the show on Broadway probably wasn't in the cards for me, and even as touring productions started making their way around the country, tickets for those were also hard to come by. I held out hope anyway. (Some good news: The Hamilton tour is still slated to hit the First Interstate Center for the Arts next year, running from April 13 to May 9.)

Despite my self-imposed ignorance, I still had a grasp of the show's basic building blocks: It's both a biography and a modernist deconstruction of the life of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, with a decidedly 21st-century musical style and a cast of Black and Latinx actors upending the blinding Whiteness of American history. I also picked up some isolated references through sheer osmosis: I knew the show involved a bastard orphan and rooms where things happened and shots that were absolutely, positively not going to be thrown away. But that was about it.

When it was announced that performances featuring the show's original Broadway cast had been filmed and were being stitched together into a cohesive concert movie, I figured this would finally be my chance to see what all the fuss was about. Originally slated for theatrical release in 2021, the film of Hamilton instead made its debut on Disney+ a couple weeks ago, causing a spike in new accounts on the streaming service.

So now I've seen Hamilton, and here's what's obvious about the show, even from my couch. While so many musicals have tried and failed to bridge Top 40 pop and traditional showtunes, Miranda's score, forged from fragments of old-school hip-hop and '90s R&B slow jams, is one of the few that succeeds. It's also incredibly nuanced, revisiting its musical motifs and lyrical refrains in smart and dramatically memorable ways.

And speaking of lyrics, Miranda's mastery of wordplay, meter and rhyme scheme is so dextrous and playful, with couplets and triplets that somehow seem to swallow each other up and then fold back in on themselves. One benefit to seeing it on Disney+ is being able to turn on subtitles, so I could easily follow along with the words.

The performances are, no surprise, great. Phillipa Soo and Renee Elise Goldsberry as sisters Eliza and Angelica, the most important women in Hamilton's life, really stood out to me as the best performers of the cast. Daveed Diggs, who I first saw in his 2019 film Blindspotting, spits rhymes with remarkable precision as both Thomas Jefferson and Marquis de Lafayette, and Leslie Odom Jr. (as Aaron Burr) is up to the challenge of the most show-stopping musical moments — it's no wonder he (along with Diggs and Goldsberry) won a Tony for this performance.

As far as Hamilton the movie is concerned, it's a solid job by director Thomas Kail, who won an Emmy directing the live TV production of Grease a few years ago. There aren't many concert films that manage to truly capture the electricity and immediacy of a live performance — Jonathan Demme's Stop Making Sense is usually (and rightfully) cited as the primo example — and this one does in certain moments. It really comes to life when the camera actually makes its way onto the stage and into the action (in sequences clearly filmed without an audience). You're so close you see the spittle flying from their lips, especially scene-stealer Jonathan Groff as mischievous King George. Even if you're able to see a live production of Hamilton, you're probably in the nosebleeds anyway, so this is a solid alternative.

I'd like to see more Broadway productions go this route, for no other reason than they're preserved for posterity. But I still don't think this is the ideal way to see a show for the first time. The insane amount of hype surrounding Hamilton is no doubt a byproduct of the live experience: Seeing the sheer athleticism and timing it requires to pull off a show as kinetic and agile as this can sometimes give you a contact high.

That's part of the ephemeral magic of theater: You experience it, and then it's gone. If you've already seen the show and memorized the lyrics, you'll no doubt be more than happy to revisit it again whenever you want. If you're a Hamilton first-timer, you're going to wish you'd actually been in the room where it happened. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Wait for It"

Tags

Trending

Casual local dining spots get creative with takeout deals while following public health guidelines
Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron and Andy Samberg bring big stories to the small screen
With COVID-19 cases increasing in Spokane County, isolation and quarantine periods are more important than ever
A look at the best scores by the late, great film composer Ennio Morricone
What schools of the future should look like
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Concerts, art festivals, live comedy and theater to entertain your summer days

By Inlander Staff

The Spokane Symphony's "Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert" is now set for Sept. 12 and 13.

COVID-19 has forced area theaters to defer their seasons and find resourceful ways to survive

By E.J. Iannelli

Stage Left Theater Managing Director Jeremy Whittington.

The Radium Girls painted watch faces with a deadly radioactive compound. These Shining Lives recounts their struggle for justice

By E.J. Iannelli

The so-called "Radium Girls" proved to be unlikely heroes.

A dark farce with operetta-style music, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder isn't your average Broadway hit musical

By E.J. Iannelli

Monty Navarro (Joseph Hall, center) has to juggle love with two women and murder. A lot of murder.
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Co-op Games in Quarantine

By Jeremey Randrup

Co-op Games in Quarantine

The Buzz Bin

The Buzz Bin

S.M. Hulse's new Eden Mine delivers a protagonist who will linger in readers' minds long after the last page

By Mindy Cameron

S.M. Hulse's new Eden Mine delivers a protagonist who will linger in readers' minds long after the last page

What does it mean to be American?

By Samantha Wohlfeil

What does it mean to be American?
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

43rd POAC Sandpoint Artwalk

43rd POAC Sandpoint Artwalk @ Sandpoint

Through Aug. 28

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Nathan Weinbender

Nathan Weinbender is the Inlander's Music & Film editor. He is also a film critic for Spokane Public Radio, where he has co-hosted the weekly film review show Movies 101 since 2011.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 16-22, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation