National Cinema Day Offers All Movies for $3 This Saturday

By

click to enlarge National Cinema Day Offers All Movies for $3 This Saturday
Photo by Aaron Bennett
The siren light of the movie projector beckons you to National Cinema Day.

Call me old fashioned, but I'll still take watching a movie in a theater over the comforts of couch streaming any day. Not to get all Nicole Kidman on you, but there is a magic to watching films on a massive screen with killer sound that brings them to life in a unique way. The desert majesty of Dune or the fighter jet sequences in Top Gun: Maverick just don't hit the same when watching them on a laptop. Plus, not having the distraction of your smart phone (unless you're a monster who doesn't mute them during a screening) or the ability to pause at any moment really immerses you in the cinematic worlds.

But enough of me proselytizing. There's a reason I'm spouting off. This Saturday, Sept. 3, the National Association of Theater Owners is holding the first ever National Cinema Day.

What's so great about this new made-up marketing holiday? Well, you can see a movie at any of the national theater chains for $3.


Any movie. Any screening time. Any format. Three bucks.

Locally, that means AMC River Park Square, Regal NorthTown Mall, Regal Spokane Valley,  Coeur d'Alene's Regal Riverstone,  and the Village Centre Cinemas in Wandermere and Airway Heights will all be offering $3 movies all day and night long.

The theatrical offerings include current releases like Top Gun: Maverick, Minions: Rise of Gru, Thor: Love and Thunder, Nope, Bullet Train, Elvis, Three Thousand Years of Longing, D.C. League of Super-Pets, and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.

But there are also some favorites on the slate including Jaws, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and E.T. There are also no format restrictions, so you can catch Jaws in IMAX or 3D, Top Gun: Maverick in IMAX, and Spider-Man: No Way Home in Dolby Cinema for the same three buck price.


If you've been hankering for a cinematic treat, National Cinema Day probably has something to satisfy your moviegoing tastes.

Trending

Tags

Latest in Screen News

Jaws prowls the big screen again, stalking new fans and reminding us of its cinematic greatness

By Amanda Waltz

Jaws prowls the big screen again, stalking new fans and reminding us of its cinematic greatness

Returning to IMAX theaters this week, Rogue One deserves another look from Star Wars fans

By Josh Bell

Returning to IMAX theaters this week, Rogue One deserves another look from Star Wars fans

Shrek's subversive family fairytale has somehow remained relevant through a combination of quality and meme-ability

By Jason Baxter

Shrek's subversive family fairytale has somehow remained relevant through a combination of quality and meme-ability
More »
More Screen News »
All Screen »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Things To Do

Dreamworks Animation: The Exhibition — Journey From Sketch to Screen

Dreamworks Animation: The Exhibition — Journey From Sketch to Screen @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Sept. 11

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Seth Sommerfeld

Seth Sommerfeld is the Music Editor for The Inlander, and an alumnus of Gonzaga University and Syracuse University. He has written for The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Fox Sports, SPIN, Collider, and many other outlets. He also hosts the podcast, Everyone is Wrong...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • September 1- 7, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation