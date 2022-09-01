National Cinema Day Offers All Movies for $3 This Saturday

Call me old fashioned, but I'll still take watching a movie in a theater over the comforts of couch streaming any day. Not to get all Nicole Kidman on you, but there is a magic to watching films on a massive screen with killer sound that brings them to life in a unique way. The desert majesty of Dune or the fighter jet sequences in Top Gun: Maverick just don't hit the same when watching them on a laptop. Plus, not having the distraction of your smart phone (unless you're a monster who doesn't mute them during a screening) or the ability to pause at any moment really immerses you in the cinematic worlds.
But enough of me proselytizing. There's a reason I'm spouting off. This Saturday, Sept. 3, the National Association of Theater Owners is holding the first ever National Cinema Day.
What's so great about this new made-up marketing holiday? Well, you can see a movie at any of the national theater chains for $3.
Any movie. Any screening time. Any format. Three bucks.
Locally, that means AMC River Park Square, Regal NorthTown Mall, Regal Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene's Regal Riverstone, and the Village Centre Cinemas in Wandermere and Airway Heights will all be offering $3 movies all day and night long.
The theatrical offerings include current releases like Top Gun: Maverick, Minions: Rise of Gru, Thor: Love and Thunder, Nope, Bullet Train, Elvis, Three Thousand Years of Longing, D.C. League of Super-Pets, and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.
But there are also some favorites on the slate including Jaws, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and E.T. There are also no format restrictions, so you can catch Jaws in IMAX or 3D, Top Gun: Maverick in IMAX, and Spider-Man: No Way Home in Dolby Cinema for the same three buck price.
If you've been hankering for a cinematic treat, National Cinema Day probably has something to satisfy your moviegoing tastes.