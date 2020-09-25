National Geographic Live delays its next season start until June 2021

By

click to enlarge A shot from photographer Keith Ladzinski's Force of Nature show for the National Geographic Live series - NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE
National Geographic Live
A shot from photographer Keith Ladzinski's Force of Nature show for the National Geographic Live series
When it comes to announcements about live, in-person events right now, it's almost inevitable that the best news is no news.

Sadly, there is news about the launch of the next season of National Geographic Live, the oh-so-cool documentary series that WestCoast Entertainment brings to town each year. There's really something awesome about having National Geographic photographers and nature experts come to town and showcase amazing photos, films and facts.

On Friday, the producers announced that the Force of Nature show, featuring adventure photographer and filmmaker Keith Ladzinski, was moving from its original March 11, 2021, date to July 8, 2021. You can get tickets through the WestCoast Best of Broadway website.


So now, instead of Force of Nature opening the new season, the first Nat Geo Live show in 2021 will be in May (specifically May 13, as originally scheduled, for Improbable Ascent). On June 9, you can see How to Clone a Mammoth as originally scheduled.

The big takeaway, besides the fact we have some cool Nat Geo Live shows in store, is that we're now seeing events in March 2021 canceled/rescheduled, a full year after we first went into lockdown due to the coronavirus in March 2020. 

