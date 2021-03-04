New brewery Garland Brew Werks on the way

By

click to enlarge Garland Brew Werks owners TJ and Sarah Wallin pictured when Community Pint opened in 2017.
Garland Brew Werks owners TJ and Sarah Wallin pictured when Community Pint opened in 2017.

T

he Garland District is soon getting its first neighborhood brewery.

The couple behind Community Pint beer bar, TJ and Sarah Wallin, are currently building out the home of the forthcoming Garland Brew Werks (603 W. Garland) in a building that last housed a sewing supply shop.

Related
Alyssa Agee, left, and Aaron Hein, co-owners of People’s Waffle, at their new downtown Spokane restaurant set to open this spring.

People's Waffle and Emma Rue's cocktail bar coming to corner spot in downtown Spokane

The brewpub is taking half the building, while the rest is becoming the new home of Giant Nerd Books. TJ Wallin says the first stage of Garland Brew Werks will be as the temporary housing of Community Pint this spring and summer while extensive road construction takes place on East Sprague, where the beer bar has operated since 2017. The beer bar is currently open inside at 25 percent and for to-go.

"The road is going to completely close, and so we'll temporarily close Community Pint" and move it to Garland, he says. "The situation just made sense when we found out about the road construction."

Related

Tavolàta's downtown Spokane location hopes for May opening

He anticipates the brewery to be up and running before the end of the year. He plans to produce all sorts of brews on the five-barrel system, from traditional IPAs and lagers to other creative small-batch concoctions. The brewery will also serve food so it can operate as an all-ages venue.

"An all-ages bar is something Garland lacks, and we want to bring that to the area — a family-friendly atmosphere — since everything else around is kind of nightlifey," Wallin says. "My dream was always to be in a neighborhood, to be a neighborhood brewery." ♦

Trending

To truly understand love is to know and practice radical love
Minari, Saint Maud and more of the best streaming offerings that early 2021 has to offer
NYC "super rock" heroes the Fleshtones approach 50 years together with a raucous new album
Can WSU afford to keep pouring millions into athletics while other departments shrink?
The Pivot Spokane storytellers are back, live and online
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "Tables Waiting"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Tavolàta's downtown Spokane location hopes for May opening

By Chey Scott

With dining regulations in constant flux, business owners and chefs are getting creative to reach customers

By Chey Scott

A honeysuckle rose latte (left) Marooned cocktail jar (back) and a Rind &amp; Wheat jalape&ntilde;o cheese scone, pink madeline and jalape&ntilde;o cheese danish at Hey Y'all.

Eastern Washington restaurants move to 25 percent indoors, plus some new spots in North Idaho

By Carrie Scozzaro and Chey Scott

Different name, same delicious pie: Veraci is now Versalia Pizza.

No-Li and Brick West take home medals at U.S. beer competition; Ruins and Little Noodle get crafty with takeout

By Chey Scott

Brick West Brewing Co.'s head brewer Sam Milne.
More »

Latest in Food News

Tavolàta's downtown Spokane location hopes for May opening

By Chey Scott

People's Waffle and Emma Rue's cocktail bar coming to corner spot in downtown Spokane

By Chey Scott

Alyssa Agee, left, and Aaron Hein, co-owners of People’s Waffle, at their new downtown Spokane restaurant set to open this spring.

CHEAP EATS: From burritos to smoothie bowls, sandwiches to sushi, everything here is under $15

The Grinder from Gander &amp; Ryegrass&#10;

With dining regulations in constant flux, business owners and chefs are getting creative to reach customers

By Chey Scott

A honeysuckle rose latte (left) Marooned cocktail jar (back) and a Rind &amp; Wheat jalape&ntilde;o cheese scone, pink madeline and jalape&ntilde;o cheese danish at Hey Y'all.
More »

Readers also liked…

A historic Coeur d'Alene farmstead offers specialty pumpkins, pie-making classes and a farm experience for visitors

By Chey Scott

The farm opens to the public twice a week through October.

Newly opened in Hayden, Belle's Brunch House serves classic brunch fare all day long

By Carrie Scozzaro

Belle's serves tasty and Instagram-worthy dishes.

There's an increasing number of breweries around the region operating at a small scale

By Derek Harrison

For the Love of God owner and brewer Steve Moss checks his mash tun while brewing a New England-style IPA.

The new chef at North Hill on Garland talks goals, her love of Vietnamese pho and influential local chefs

By Chey Scott

Chef Kadra Evans.
More Food News »
All Food »

Things To Do

Domaine Drouhin Wine Dinner

Domaine Drouhin Wine Dinner @ Dish at Dover Bay Cafe

Wed., March 10, 6 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's food and listings editor. She compiles the weekly events calendar for the print and online editions of the Inlander, manages and edits the food section, and also writes about local arts and culture. Chey (pronounced Shay) is a lifelong Spokanite and a graduate of Washington State University...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 4-10, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation