New data shows a strong, if plateauing, cannabis market

By

click to enlarge New data shows a strong, if plateauing, cannabis market

After years of consistent growth, cannabis sales in Washington slumped this year, albeit slightly, according to new data from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.

The state's legal market generated $1.38 billion in sales during fiscal year 2022, which created $509.4 million in excise tax revenue for the state. Both numbers are down from 2021, when the state saw $1.49 billion in sales and $533.9 million in taxes generated. Spokane County's numbers are also down, with $151.7 million in retail sales and $56.1 million in tax revenue, compared with $163.8 million in sales and $60.6 million in tax revenue the previous fiscal year.

While the numbers have dipped, they're still the second-highest on record, behind only last year. In Washington this year, $177.86 was spent on average per person through the legal cannabis market — though that number is inflated by sales to out-of-state residents who purchased cannabis in Washington. Spokane County averaged $227.81 in sales per resident. That figure ranked fifth among counties in the state.

The caveat about out-of-state residents is important once again, as border counties continue to lead the way in per-capita spending. Asotin County — home to Clarkston and directly across the Snake River from the larger Lewiston, Idaho — averaged an astonishing $632.47 in sales per resident. Second in the state was Whitman County, home to Washington State University and Pullman, and next to similarly sized Moscow, Idaho, and the University of Idaho. It averaged $264.97 in sales per resident.

Spokane had long held the third-place spot behind those two, but fell last year to fifth behind coastal Grays Harbor County (at $239.44 in sales per resident) and Olympia's Thurston County (at $228.94).

In terms of total sales, the most populous counties unsurprisingly led the way once again. Four counties topped $100 million in sales, led by Seattle's King County, by far the state's largest, at $356 million. The three largest remaining counties — Pierce, Snohomish and Spokane — also joined King in the $100 million-plus club.

On the other end of the spectrum, neither Franklin County nor Garfield County generated a single cent in legal sales or tax revenue. Both counties prohibit licensed dispensaries from operating.

Local counties not already mentioned include Pend Oreille, (averaging $84.01 in sales per resident), Lincoln ($123.90 per resident) and Stevens ($161.91 per resident). ♦

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "How We Spend Our Cash on Cannabis"

Tags

Speaking of...

Legal sales are highest in the Evergreen State

By Will Maupin

Legal sales are highest in the Evergreen State

Lawmakers approve expanding access to cannabis for research purposes

By Will Maupin

Lawmakers approve expanding access to cannabis for research purposes

Cannabis legalization crashed against "no" votes this Election Day

By Will Maupin

Cannabis legalization crashed against "no" votes this Election Day

The five biggest days since cannabis was legalized by voters in 2012

By Will Maupin

The five biggest days since cannabis was legalized by voters in 2012
More »

Latest in Green Zone

Legal sales are highest in the Evergreen State

By Will Maupin

Legal sales are highest in the Evergreen State

Lawmakers approve expanding access to cannabis for research purposes

By Will Maupin

Lawmakers approve expanding access to cannabis for research purposes

Cannabis legalization crashed against "no" votes this Election Day

By Will Maupin

Cannabis legalization crashed against "no" votes this Election Day

The five biggest days since cannabis was legalized by voters in 2012

By Will Maupin

The five biggest days since cannabis was legalized by voters in 2012
More »

Readers also liked…

Three cannabis products to help you maximize the season

By Will Maupin

Three cannabis products to help you maximize the season
More Green Zone
All News

Things To Do

Pop-Up Clothing Swap

Pop-Up Clothing Swap @ Carl Maxey Center

Sat., Dec. 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 8-14, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation