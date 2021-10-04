New Kids on the Block, En Vogue, Salt-n-Pepa and Rick Astley book Spokane show for summer 2022

It’s been over 30 years since their boy band heyday, but apparently New Kids on the Block still have the right stuff (baby). (Perhaps they’re more the Seasoned Fathers on the Block, but I digress…)

NKOTB will be headed to Spokane Arena on June 6, 2022 for the “Mixtape Tour” which also features Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley. If you’re in the mood for some late-’80s/early-’90s pop hits, you are in luck.

Click here and you can get FREE tickets to the concert! Click it!





(Did I get ya?)

In all seriousness, tickets go on sale this Friday, October 8 via TicketsWest. Tickets range from $32–$162.

New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue • Mon, June 6, 2022 • $32–$162 • Spokane Arena • TicketsWest.com

