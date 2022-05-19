New movies coming to streaming services this summer that might actually be worth your time

Still not in a mood to return to the multiplexes or just want to stay curled up in your pajamas, but want to watch something new? These original movies coming to popular streaming platforms might be the perfect fit.

CHIP 'N DALE: RESCUE RANGERS MAY 20 (Disney+)

In this incredibly irreverent and referential hybrid animation/live action comedy (think Who Framed Roger Rabbit), we catch up with the famed rodent Chip (John Mulaney) and Dale (Andy Samberg) decades after their Disney detective series from 1989-90 was canceled. When other famed toons start disappearing (again, incredibly Who Framed Roger Rabbit) the estranged partners reluctantly are back on the case. Their hijinks could be a blast in the hands of director Akiva Schaffer (The Lonely Island, Popstar, Hot Rod).

FIRE ISLAND JUNE 3 (Hulu)

A queer reimagining of Pride and Prejudice, comedian Joel Kim Booster (who also wrote the script) and Saturday Night Live scene-stealer Bowen Yang star as gay best friends who struggle with romantic foibles and class issues during a vacation on the famed gay resort isle. The movie looks like it's going to be a wild flippant ride and Yang and Booster both have more than enough chops to get an array of audiences laughing. Since summer slates are now almost entirely devoid of comedies (unless they're animated or Marvel), Fire Island has a chance to be the breakout comedy of the season.

HUSTLE JUNE 10 (Netflix)

In a sports movie with more grit than Disney sheen, Adam Sandler stars as a has-been agent who discovers a Spanish street ball prospect (played by actual NBA player Juancho Hernangómez) who could be his ticket back into NBA circles... if he's willing to put in the work. Featuring plenty of Hollywood and pro hoops star power (Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, Anthony Edwards, Khris Middleton, Kyle Lowry), it looks like it could have a rawer edge than most feel-good sport flicks.

GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE JUNE 17 (Hulu)

When an aging widow (Emma Thompson) hires a handsome young sex worker (Daryl McCormack) to expand her sexual horizons, their conversations find a way to extend beyond just the heat of the hotel bedroom. This critically-acclaimed, limited-scope two-hander looks a cut above typical streaming fare in terms of quality with Thompson and McCormack delivering sterling performances that manage to be steamy, funny, and heartfelt at the same time.

SHOTGUN WEDDING JUNE 29 (Amazon Prime)

Typically, someone getting cold feet at a destination wedding would be the most eventful part of the day. But in the action/comedy Shotgun Wedding, the reconsidering couple-to-be (Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel) must put aside their pre-marital squabbles when the wedding becomes a hostage situation. There's a chance this is incredibly corny, but director Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect) and co-writer Liz Meriwether (New Girl) could at least raise it to silly watchability.

THE SEA BEAST JULY 8 (Netflix)

Writer/director Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero 6) disembarks from Disney to tell the CGI-animated tale of a monster-hunting sailor during a time when giant sea beasts populated the oceans. His typical seafaring ways get a bit upended when a young stowaway girl unexpectedly joins him, setting off a series of family-friendly high seas adventures. ♦