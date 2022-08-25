New to campus and in need of sustenance? Let us direct you to some great spots for family, friends and fun

click to enlarge Chiana McInelly photo Nothing says college hangout like gooey pizza. Get yours at Bigfoot Pub.

It's not even September, and all too soon (or already for some of the region's universities), many young adults will be heading to college, where they'll be navigating a new culinary landscape.

Where should you go for date night, to hang with friends, to get some legit studying done? While we can't provide a complete map for every situation, the Inlander can help newbies find three key locations that fit the following parameters:

Upscale: A place you'd bring family, especially if they're picking up the tab.

Downtime: A chill spot for schoolwork or a much-needed mental recharge.

Sideways: Maybe self-explanatory; if not, think alcoholic beverages and bar food.

WHITWORTH UNIVERSITY

BIGFOOT PUB & EATERY (SIDEWAYS)

9115 N. Division St., 509-467-9638, facebook.com/bigfootspokane

Whitworth is notorious for its dry campus policy; no alcohol is allowed on campus whether you're of legal drinking age or not. Now that may seem like a bit of a downer, but Whitworth students aren't exactly known to be rule breakers, so they congregate elsewhere to get their party on.

The Whitworthians who fill Bigfoot Pub & Eatery on Friday nights are probably too young to know that Madonna once performed her song "Crazy For You" here during the filming of Vision Quest. But all ages can appreciate typical pub food like baskets of fries ($5) and fully customizable 16-inch pizzas ($16). On any given night you can expect to see dart players, hear live music and find regulars having a grand old time at their usual table. Pirates, make sure to establish your own table, like on bingo night where you can win some sweet prizes. (MADISON PEARSON)

Downtime: Little Garden Cafe, 9910 N. Waikiki Rd. (also at 2901 W. Northwest Blvd.), 509-309-2609, littlegardencafe.com

Upscale: 1898 Public House, 2010 W. Waikiki Rd., 509- 466-2121, kalispelgolf.com/dining

EASTERN WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY

FARMHOUSE CAFE (UPSCALE)

1630 First St., Cheney, 509-304-2333, farmhousecheney.net

Picture it: Your family comes to visit you in the tiny college town of Cheney, and you've spent more than a few days cleaning your living quarters so it's up to parental standards. Whether they've given you some warning or they've shown up completely uninvited, it's time to pull out all of the stops. Taking your parents out to dinner is nice, but what better way to prove to them that you can wake up before noon than taking them out for lunch?

Farmhouse Cafe has a plethora of hearty lunch options like the prosciutto and burrata sandwich ($15) with jalapeño basil aioli that you're definitely not going to find anywhere else in town. If they're down for a sweet treat, the donut holes ($8) are customizable with three choices of sauce: berry, caramel or chocolate. Choose whichever tickles your fancy, and you'll be well on your way to impressing your parents with how well you're surviving without them at school. (MP)

Downtime: The Mason Jar, 101 F St., 509-359-8052, themasonjar101.com

Sideways: Eagle's Pub, 414 First St., 509-235-6294, facebook.com/cheneyeaglespub

GONZAGA UNIVERSITY

NO-LI BREWHOUSE (SIDEWAYS)

1003 E. Trent Ave., 509-242-2739, nolibrewhouse.com

Looking for a quintessential Spokane brewery where you can catch a basketball game and socialize? No-Li Brewhouse is a quick walk from Gonzaga's campus, and the perfect scene for a night out and a drink that is college-budget friendly. As you sip, play a giant game of Jenga or cornhole with friends and soak in the Spokane River view from the patio.

The family-owned brewery offers a fantastic array of award-winning beer made from locally sourced ingredients. No-Li also opened its new European-inspired Bier Hall this spring, which features more than 20 beer taps and appetizers like the shareable pub plate ($20) with sausages, cheese curds, housemade pickles, French bread and apple slices. The large space is also great for groups.

A soft, buttery pretzel ($15) and No-Li's Hazy IPA ($7) is the perfect food and beverage pair. For a lighter, semi-sweet beverage, No-Li's Day Fade huckleberry hard seltzer ($7) is a Zag fan favorite, and a refreshing way to enjoy a classic Pacific Northwest flavor. Try the Cajun chicken sandwich ($17), a delectable combination of spicy fried chicken, creamy jalapeño maple aioli and a buttery brioche bun. (NATALIE RIETH)

Downtime: Arctos Coffee & Roasting Co., 1923 N. Hamilton St., 509-413-2362, arctoscoffee.com

Upscale: Anthony's at Spokane Falls, 510 N. Lincoln St., 509-328-9009, anthonys.com/restaurant/anthonys-at-spokane-falls

WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY

ROOST COFFEE & MARKET (DOWNTIME)

125 E. Spring St., 509-332-8534, roostcoffeepullman.com

Located five minutes east of campus and just off Main Street in a charming spot next to Foundry Kitchen & Cocktails, Roost Coffee & Market is everything you'd want in a place to chill and, hopefully, get some work done.

The décor is unpretentious: mismatched tables and chairs, local art, potted plants, and a modest outdoor patio. You don't have to ask for the Wi-Fi code or the key to the bathroom, and remember the big windows when you're looking for a study spot on gray days. As for food, it's reasonably priced, featuring fresh-baked goods and a range of eats, like avocado toast ($8) or something heartier like a breakfast burrito ($12) with eggs, cheese, beans and salsa verde. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)

Sideways: Timber Bar & Grill (inside Lumberyard), 305 N. Grand Ave., 509-339-6988, facebook.com/timberpullman

Upscale: South Fork Public House, 1680 S. Grand Ave., 509-332-3675, southforkpublichouse.com

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO

GAMBINO'S (UPSCALE)

308 W. Sixth St., 208-882-9000, gambinosmoscow.com

Whether or not a place is upscale can be subjective. So while Moscow has fancier spots than Gambino's, we picked it for several reasons. It's a classic, dating back more than 45 years and channeling an East Coast eatery vibe. Gambino's also validates parking (a big deal in any college town) and has a full bar.

Gambino's can accommodate big groups and has an equally big menu so everyone should be able to find something, including vegetarian and gluten-free folks. Start with fried mozzarella ($8.95) or share the antipasto ($11.95), a charcuterie-style meat plate. Gambino's does thin crust and stuffed versions of 8-, 10-, 14- and 16-inch pizzas, several salads and sandwiches. Order the combo pasta plate ($17.95) and choose any three from the lasagna, fettuccine Alfredo, ravioli, chicken parmesan, spaghetti and meatballs, gnocchi or cheese tortellini because, you know, leftovers. (CS)

Downtime: One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., 208-883-3537, owc-moscow.com

Sideways: Dirty Goat Saloon, 2012 S. Main St., 208-874-8018, facebook.com/thedirtygoatsaloon ♦