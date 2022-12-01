New tool means clear cycling lanes for Spokane; also, cleaner state fuel standards, and landlord-tenant rules

Spokane's new bikeway "baby plow."

Spokane's first real-deal protected bike lane — stretching from Monroe to Division streets on Riverside Avenue — is nearly finished. There's still some work to do in the spring, but for now cyclists can ride downtown without worrying about getting squished. By putting a bike lane between the sidewalk and the parking lane, it's safer — though watch out for passenger side doors opening. But when a big dump of snow hits, how does one plow such a bikeway? With a "baby plow," says Marlene Feist, the city's director of public works. (Basically, it's a compact dozer with a plow attachment recently purchased by the city). Still, some bike lanes likely won't get plowed if the snow is too deep. "When the snow gets super deep, it's hard to get curb to curb without killing the pedestrian [space]," says Feist. "Our goal is to find that balance." (DANIEL WALTERS)

CLEANER TRANSPORTATION

Starting Jan. 1, Washington will begin reducing emissions from transportation fuels like gasoline under its new Clean Fuel Standard, which was finalized this week. By 2034, the fuel standard is expected to cut emissions by 20 percent, the equivalent of taking 900,000 cars off the road, according to the state Department of Ecology. Lawmakers passed legislation requiring the new standard in 2021, and the rules were finalized on Monday. The fuel standard creates a credit system that encourages market adoption of fuels with lower carbon intensity. Fuel suppliers can reach the reductions by increasing efficiency in the fuel production process, mixing more biofuels into their product and purchasing credits from low-carbon fuel providers such as those who provide electric vehicle charging. A third-party analysis found the program is unlikely to significantly impact gas prices, with a predicted increase of 4 cents per gallon by 2025. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

OWNERS AND RENTERS

A proposed city law to "assist landlords and tenants" would require business licenses for landlords and a universal background and credit check system for tenants. It would also introduce anti-retaliation protections for renters and funds for property damage mitigation, legal services, and relocation assistance. The ordinance, which was discussed at the Spokane City Council meeting this week, has been in the works since 2017 with input from a landlord and tenant workgroup, but many of the property owners who testified on Monday night said they felt left out of the discussion. They described the proposed changes as "cryptic at best" and cited concern about over-regulating an already tight housing market. A renter who spoke in favor of the ordinance framed the debate as a "class war" — at one point taking off his jacket and pointing to his plain, gray T-shirt to highlight the contrast between the simple, working-man attire of renters like himself with that of the property owners who turned out in business casual for the meeting. (NATE SANFORD)♦

