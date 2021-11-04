Newly opened Lebanon Restaurant & Café welcomes fans of Lebanese cuisine and culture

By

click to enlarge Lebanon Cafe's sampler platter includes hummus, dolmades, falafel and more. |Carrie Scozzaro photo
Lebanon Cafe's sampler platter includes hummus, dolmades, falafel and more. |Carrie Scozzaro photo

The downtown medical community got a new neighbor at Fifth and Wall recently, offering a convenient spot for culinary exploration of the Mediterranean diet, touted as a heart-healthy cuisine particular to Italy, Greece and Middle Eastern countries on the Mediterranean Sea. Anchoring the ground floor space of the Cooper George apartments, Lebanon Restaurant & Café opened in June, much to the online delight of local foodies.

The restaurant's most popular dishes, explains general manager Saif Alazrai, are shawarma, gyros, kofta kebabs and a sampler platter ($16).

Although the dishes on its menu might be found in culinary traditions throughout the Middle East, the focus here is the Lebanese version, Alazrai says.

Shawarma, for example, references the way meat turns as it cooks — rotisserie-style — in a dish ubiquitous across the Middle East. Lebanon Café offers chicken, beef or lamb shawarma wrapped in a pita ($13-$15) or on a platter ($14-$17), drizzled with a creamy, nutty dressing called tahini. But the basmati rice that accompanies all entrees is uniquely Lebanese.

Tinted gold with turmeric and saffron, Lebanon Café's basmati is made enigmatically fragrant — is that fenugreek? a touch of cumin? — by something Alazrai describes as Lebanese seven spices. Available at spice merchants as baharat, a Lebanese spice blend might vary widely, much like Indian curry, Japanese togarashi, or North African ras el hanout.

For newcomers to Lebanese cuisine, ask your server any questions, or keep your phone handy to Google dishes. The feast platter ($44), for example, includes two each of vegetarian and beef kofta kebabs and one each of the chicken and beef shish kebab, so although both are roasted on a skewer (kebab), kofta is more of a meatball.

In the sampler platter ($16), find hummus, that thick, creamy spread of pureed chickpeas, pungent with garlic. It's typically spread on pita bread, but also a tasty bite when paired with a forkful of tabbouleh salad, a wheat grain smaller than rice and also nuttier, tossed with finely chopped parsley and tomatoes. You'll also get dolmades, grape leaves preserved so that they're sturdy but mouth-tender and stuffed with seasoned rice and veggies. And fried falafel patties and spinach pie both pair well with tangy tzatziki sauce of yogurt, cucumber and spices.

You can see how the restaurant prepares Lebanese coffee ($5) on its Facebook page. First, they grind beans from a Lebanese coffee brand called Maatouk, and use a long-handled metal coffee pot warmed over heated sand to produce a cup that's likely stronger than any espresso.

Coffee's perfect accompaniment is dessert, and Lebanon Café has three choices. Baklava ($5), familiar to fans of Spokane's annual Greek food festival, is a pastry made with layers of thin, flaky filo dough, plus walnuts, cinnamon and honey. Knafeh ($7) uses the same filo dough, but includes Arabic cheese, pistachio nuts and honey. And qatayef ($6), which many of Lebanon Café's online fans have expressed cravings for, are dumplings stuffed with walnuts and cinnamon and covered in syrup.

Lebanon Café has a robust to-go business, including breakfast pitas ($5), smoothies and shakes. Its owners plan to add more dishes in the near future, including baba ghanoush and shakshuka, with live music and belly dance performances scheduled through the end of December. ♦

Lebanon Restaurant & Cafe • 707 W. Fifth Ave. • Open daily 11 am-8 pm • lebanonrestaurantandcafe.com • 509-279-2124

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "Mediterranean Mouthful"

Tags

Speaking of...

Kismet brings creative, Latin-inspired food and drinks to Hillyard

By Chey Scott

After working at local restaurants, Daniel Gonzalez and Monica York decided to strike out on their own with Kismet.

New North Idaho eats

By Carrie Scozzaro

Iron Pizza Athol

Connected eateries People's Waffle and Emma Rue's take diners from coffee and brunch to cocktails and dessert

By Chey Scott

Connected eateries People's Waffle and Emma Rue's take diners from coffee and brunch to cocktails and dessert

The Garland District finally welcomes its own neighborhood brewery, Garland Brew Werks

By Chey Scott

Owners TJ and Sarah Wallin
More »

Latest in Food News

Mocktails are becoming more common as drink menu standards, giving both nondrinkers and imbibers more options

By Madison Pearson

A Bijou mocktail with elderflower and lavender syrup, butterfly pea flower tea, lemon juice and soda water.

Our final City Council candidate recipe: Zack Zappone's Cookie Salad

By Daniel Walters

C is for Cookie, and that's good enough for me!

Mike Lish's dish: Hakke Bof with Agurkesalat

By Daniel Walters

Hakke Bof og Agurkesalat, duh!

The next council candidate recipe: Cowboy Soup, by Jonathan Bingle's grandma

By Daniel Walters

Cowboy Soup and seasoned tortilla strips
More »

Readers also liked…

Prohibition Gastropub changes hands from one local chef to another

By Chey Scott

Prohibition Gastropub changes hands from one local chef to another
More Food News »
All Food »

Things To Do

Suds & Science Seminar Series

Suds & Science Seminar Series @ The Golden Handle Project

Sat., Nov. 6, 7-8 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • November 4-10, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation