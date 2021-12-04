Newport man bashes town's 'pathetic' Christmas tree, rekindles community spirit

By

click to enlarge Newport's Christmas tree decorations this year have not exactly filled all the little boys and girls with cheer. - PHOTO COURTESY OF AMY MORNINGSTAR
Photo courtesy of Amy Morningstar
Newport's Christmas tree decorations this year have not exactly filled all the little boys and girls with cheer.

When Fritz Turner saw this year's Christmas tree in Newport, it was a far cry from the glorious, decorated trees he remembers fondly from throughout his childhood growing up in the area.

Instead, right at the end of Main Street, where everyone funnels through town, there was a tree with lights on it, alright, but one that brought to mind A Charlie Brown Christmas more than the splendid light displays that communities often put together. Several rope lights were just hanging limply from the top of the tree in straight lines toward the ground.

"I came back for my first Christmas and I was like, 'Oh this is not gonna do, I’ll do anything to change this tree,'" Turner says. "This is embarrassing."


After he posted his thoughts about the "pathetic" tree on Facebook and received a huge response from others in the community, he decided to turn that into something productive. He set up a GoFundMe to provide decorations for the tree.

His tongue-in-cheek pitch for the $5,000 fundraiser reads, in part, "When they put these lights up, the value of our homes dropped. Stores lost business. People driving by were laughing. This is a disgrace to the good name of not only Newport but Saint Nic himself and I won't stand for it. We can't do Santa like this. I'm taking a stand. I will personally decorate this tree."

"At first the thought was just to poke a little fun at it and let them know how dissatisfied we were," Turner says. "Now I'm totally serious about it."

Not only have donations poured in – more than $1,400 so far – but community members have reached out to volunteer to help decorate or provide ideas on how to improve the current display. Turner says he even got a call from the area Chamber of Commerce suggesting he volunteer to lead a lighting ceremony.


The 23-year-old, who grew up in the Newport/Diamond Lake area, returned to the region this September after spending a few years in Texas. His mother had passed away suddenly from pancreatic cancer – it was only about 40 days from her diagnosis to her death, he says – so he returned to help care for his younger sisters.

Decorating for the holidays is a family tradition.

"We have a storage shed dedicated to decorations for just Christmas and Halloween. ... Pretty much summer is the only time there’s not any decorations up," Turner says. "That’s what my mom did. I inherited the decorations and keep doing it. It's the first year doing it without her."

He says the community response to his post about the tree has been inspirational, and he hopes it will drive even more positive efforts to improve the community in the future.

"I’m really inspired ... I’m gonna be the mayor in like 10 years hopefully, but I’m probably forever gonna be known as 'that Christmas tree guy' now," Turner says with a laugh. "Together, we’re really powerful and can make a change in our community. Even if it's just something like a Christmas tree, which may not seem important, it can inspire other work to be done."
Related
The 2015 Hayden Christmas Light Show, put on despite the ardent objections of the West Hayden Estates Homeowners Association.

How one man's quest to spread Christmas cheer led to a miserable four-year war with his neighborhood

Jason Totland, the volunteer president of the Greater Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, certainly hopes that the tree will be the push people need to get involved.


The tree itself was donated to the community back in 1989, Totland says, and a handful of local nonprofits are involved in its care. The museum owns it while the Centennial Plaza nonprofit cares for it throughout the year and provides decorations. The Public Utility District helps hang the decorations each year and the Chamber pays for the electricity for the lights.

"In the last 32 years it’s grown quite a bit, and it’s to the point where we can't hardly get to the top of it with a 65-foot bucket truck," Totland says.

"Apparently we need to do things, like, offensively bad, and people will come."

tweet this
When Totland heard the Chamber was going to dissolve in late 2019 due to aging volunteers stepping down with no one to replace them, he and other like-minded community members stepped in to keep the organization alive. But just as they got passionate about ramping things back up, planning a dozen events for their first year, the pandemic struck and canceled every single one.

Trending



"It took the wind out of our sails," Totland says. "We've had one event since 2020."

So, when this year's Christmas tree received such an outpouring of, let's call it passionate feedback, Totland put out a call for help. He's been pleasantly surprised to see nearly 20 people heed his call for volunteers to plan a tree lighting ceremony in just the last day.

"Apparently we need to do things, like, offensively bad, and people will come," Totland says.

He plans to push Turner to chair the tree lighting ceremony committee, and if possible they hope to pull together a lighting ceremony by next Saturday, Dec. 11.

While the commercial lights that the GoFundMe will help purchase wouldn't be ready in time for this Christmas, they can be there for next year's tree. But there are still plans to redecorate the tree this year with the lights that are already on hand and ornaments made by local elementary school kids, Totland says.

Plus, the ceremony may have some of the fun of previous years.

"We have Santa Claus and hot chocolate and music," Totland says, "and the city gave us permission to do carriage rides if we can find somebody..."

Anyone who wants to help with the lighting ceremony (any carriage owners out there?) or attend can keep an eye on the Chamber's Facebook page for more details.

And going forward, Totland and Turner alike hope that this is a call to action for people to get involved.

"All of our nonprofits are running on one leg right now," Totland says. "I’m hoping this will be a battle call and people will fill the gaps."

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Streaming Nov 26: Apple TV doc takes on crazy Idaho Christmas house legal battle

By Daniel Walters

Jeremy Morris IS Mr. Christmas IN 'Twas the Fight Before Christmas.

Spokane Police solve murder of 9-year-old girl after six decades searching for answers

By Samantha Wohlfeil

9-year-old Candy Rogers went missing while selling these campfire mints in March 1959. The boxes were found while the community searched for her. Now, her remaining family members finally know who murdered her.

Here's how Spokane health officer's salary stacks up against other top public jobs

By Samantha Wohlfeil

The Spokane Regional Health District Board of Health approved the health officer salary at more than $247,000, making it one of the highest paid public jobs in the region.

Not just Perrenoud: How to find out if your roof ever got inspected like you paid for

By Daniel Walters

The City of Spokane's data is not comprehensive, but it provides a good sense of the vast difference between different roofing companies. At times, permits can also expire after a project is canceled. This graph has been corrected to exclude Barton's non-roofing permits from the figures.
More »

Latest in Local News

With pitches for its empty library, East Central debates how to strengthen community ties and safety

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Lili Navarrete (left) and Miguel Gonzales hope to see a Hispanic Community Center in the old East Side Library.

Spokane school board adds "equity" to district motto in plan funded by Gates Foundation grant

By Wilson Criscione

Spokane Public Schools' motto is about to get a little longer.

The pandemic has made the fissure dividing Idaho's Republican party even wider

By Daniel Walters

Ever since COVID hit, Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin have been at war over how to respond.

Gov. Jay Inslee says he wants to eventually get rid of his COVID mandates, but even he doesn't yet know when

By Daniel Walters

Gov. Jay Inslee wears a mask bearing the logo of the university where his vaccine mandate would eventually get the coach fired.
More »

Readers also liked…

Blind Links: Rep. Jenny Graham forwarded her Facebook followers to bizarre conspiracy sites without realizing it

By Daniel Walters

Rep. Jenny Graham

After an Inlander article about her links to conspiracy theory websites, Rep. Jenny Graham responds with profanity, threats and another conspiracy website

By Daniel Walters

Rep. Jenny Graham represents the 6th District that covers parts of north Spokane, the South Hill and West Plains. Here she's seen at a KSPS debate in 2018.

How a fire destroyed the town of Malden in a matter of hours

By Wilson Criscione

Malden Mayor Chris Ferrell (right) hugs Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, who visited the town two days after the fire.

A Native American says she shot her alleged rapist in self-defense. Federal prosecutors charged her with murder

By Wilson Criscione

Maddesyn George is being held without bail inside the Spokane County Jail.
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

Outdoor European Christmas Market

Outdoor European Christmas Market @ McIntire Family Park

Sat., Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Samantha Wohlfeil

Samantha Wohlfeil covers the environment, rural communities and cultural issues for the Inlander. Since joining the paper in 2017, she's reported how the weeks after getting out of prison can be deadly, how some terminally ill Eastern Washington patients have struggled to access lethal medication, and other sensitive...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 2- 8, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation