No Drought Brewing Co. opens in Spokane Valley

ast year ended with No Drought Brewing Co. (10604 E. 16th Ave.) opening its doors on Dec. 11. Owned by husband-wife duo Damon Netz and Magen Potter-Netz, the brewery and taproom is located in south Spokane Valley — sandwiched between a gas station and Northwest Pizza Co.

Netz decided to open his own brewery after befriending the owners of Genus Brewing and Supply, who helped Netz get his start in homebrewing. He spent a year learning the hobby before licensing No Drought in 2018. The first two years operating the business were spent distributing kegs to local bars and restaurants as a side project, while Netz slowly worked at opening his own taproom.

Now, a month after No Drought's debut in its new home, Netz says he's seen amazing support from the neighborhood. The one-barrel brewhouse is focused on German-style beers.

"Oktoberfest is my favorite time of year," he says.

The current lineup of beers consists mostly of those German beers like Kölsch, altbier, schwarzbier, hefeweizen and a Pilsner. Also on tap is an IPA still using Netz's first recipe and a chocolate baltic porter on nitro. Along with beer made in-house, the taproom serves cider, kombucha and a cream soda. ♦