No-Li and Brick West take home medals at U.S. beer competition; Ruins and Little Noodle get crafty with takeout

By

click to enlarge Brick West Brewing Co.'s head brewer Sam Milne. - DEREK HARRISON PHOTO
Derek Harrison photo
Brick West Brewing Co.'s head brewer Sam Milne.

Two breweries from the Inland Northwest took home top accolades at the recent 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship, one of the biggest brewing competitions in the country.

No-Li Brewhouse landed a silver medal in the American Strong Pale Ale category for its Big Juicy IPA. Recent newcomer Brick West Brewing Co., meanwhile, landed bronze in the Vienna-style category for its Brick West Vienna.

Beyond Eastern Washington, a handful of familiar names made this year's winners' list, including Reuben's Brews of Seattle (fifth overall), Deschutes Brewery (2020's Grand National Champion) in Bend, Oregon, and Icicle Brewing out of Leavenworth (four medals overall).

More than 6,000 beers representing over 140 styles were entered in this year's blind tasting, the championship's 12th.

Creative To-Go Highlights

With Washington state's second dine-in shutdown extended through Jan. 4, takeout is here to stay for a bit longer. Among area restaurants' menus that cater to delivery and pickup orders are plenty of creative winter and holiday specials.

Among the many offerings that have caught our eye: Ruins' collection of sausage rolls ($20/dozen) and chicken pies ($24/dozen, $15/half dozen) with harissa. Chef Tony Brown says the items are now available for preorder to be picked up between Dec. 21 and Christmas Eve, from 3-5 pm. Order at ruinstogo.com.

At the new, seasonal Little Noodle ramen and pho spot in the Garland District, chef Kadra Evans is regularly putting together "pho-kits" for preorder. You'll have to watch Little Noodle's Facebook page for when the next batch becomes available, although hot bowls of pho to go are available during regular takeout hours.

Little Noodle's pho-kits come in two sizes; for two ($33-$35) or four people ($65-$69). Each kit comes with a choice of beverages (hard seltzer, beer or Thai tea), protein (smoked pork, shrimp, tri-tip or smoked tofu), and the option to add wild mushrooms, tendon or tripe for a small upcharge. Broth in the soup kits comes frozen so you can keep everything fresh in the freezer/fridge for a day or two before reheating and eating. Noodles and other soup toppings are all individually packed in containers to then be added to Evans' ultra-slow-cooked broth. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Big Beer Wins"

Tags

Trending

A holiday streaming guide for unsung Christmas classics, Scrooge-friendly holiday hits and this year's Oscar hopefuls
How Joey Cordeau became king of the mountain
TV specials that will get both parents and kids in the holiday spirit
Biden needs to go beyond a Trump reset
Getting dinner on the table doesn't have to mean spending the afternoon in the kitchen
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

On the Street

On the Street

Hot cocoa bombs, markets move outdoors, and restaurants take it outside with heated patios

By Chey Scott

Hot cocoa bombs are hitting the region.

Local do-gooder Rick Clark relaunches nightly fundraisers

By Chey Scott

During the first statewide shutdown, Rick Clark used Facebook Live to request donations for local restaurants.

Local Eat Like a Chef series now airing

By Chey Scott

Eat Like a Chef takes Spokane cooking to television.
More »

Latest in Food News

Three Birdies Bakery's owner shares tips for making fabulous cookies at home as she wraps up a busy year

By Chey Scott

Three Birdies Bakery's cookies are excellent Christmas comfort treats.

Local restaurateur leaves behind Taco Del Mar franchise to open independent taco and burrito spot DéGar's

By Chey Scott

D&eacute;Gars delivers a taste of sunny SoCal.

Hot cocoa bombs, markets move outdoors, and restaurants take it outside with heated patios

By Chey Scott

Hot cocoa bombs are hitting the region.

Chick-fil-What? Eat these local chicken sandwiches instead.

By Inlander Staff

The Jamboni at Hogwash Whiskey Den
More »

Readers also liked…

The Inland Northwest's family-friendly breweries keep the whole gang entertained

By Josh Kelety

Perry Street Brewing is a place to hang out for &#10;everyone, not just adults.

Big Island BBQ in Liberty Lake aims to keep its food fresh and fun

By Dan Nailen

Big Island's Cody and Berni Young.

The Lumberyard brings the modern food hall concept to Pullman with six food vendors, two bars, entertainment and more

By Jacob Jones

Pullman's new modern food hall opened last fall.

A historic Coeur d'Alene farmstead offers specialty pumpkins, pie-making classes and a farm experience for visitors

By Chey Scott

The farm opens to the public twice a week through October.
More Food News »
All Food »

Things To Do

History of Yum: Gingerbread with Cider or Punch

History of Yum: Gingerbread with Cider or Punch @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Sat., Dec. 19, 3-5 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's food and listings editor. She compiles the weekly events calendar for the print and online editions of the Inlander, manages and edits the food section, and also writes about local arts and culture. Chey (pronounced Shay) is a lifelong Spokanite and a graduate of Washington State University...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation