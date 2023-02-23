No-Li Brewhouse has won more international beer awards than any other brewery. Again.

It's no secret that Spokane has embraced No-Li Brewhouse for its artisan crafted beer that's infused with a healthy dose of hometown pride. Locals have come to know and love their IPAs, ales, ambers and stouts made from locally sourced ingredients. Their beer, and their newly expanded Beer Campus bring the community together.

But what locals may not know is the reputation No-Li has been building around the world. For a third straight year, No-Li has won more international beer awards than any other brewery in America. In 2022, No-Li received 36 international brewing medals spanning the globe from Australia to Germany to Japan. In total, the brewery has collected 112 international awards, putting Spokane on the map as a premier beer city.

Want to enjoy a world-class craft beer? Look for these standouts on Inlander Restaurant Week menus.

CASCADE FOG

7.5% ABV | 35 IBUs

Cascade Fog was created with No-Li's three-barrel pilot system, to create a smooth-drinking Imperial Hazy. Citra and Mosaic hops and a juicy yeast strain deliver citrus notes, tropical fruit aromas, a touch of sweetness and subtle hop flavor.

2022 AWARDS

Gold: New York International Beer Competition

Gold: Berlin International Beer Competition

Silver: World Beer Awards, London, England

Bronze: Australian International Brewing Awards

Bronze: International Beer Cup Tokyo, Japan

Bronze: Australian International Brewing Awards

BIG JUICY

6.1% ABV | 35 IBUs

No-Li's Big juicy starts with a light malt, and then they pile on tropical fruit and big citrus flavors thanks to Citra El Dorado, Bela and Azacca hops to make an India Pale Ale that's fruity and balanced, with just a touch of mellow bitterness.

2022 AWARDS

Gold: Berlin International Beer Competition

Bronze: Aro Rojo International Beer Competition

PORCH GLOW

5.0% ABV | 10 IBUs

This highly drinkable amber ale pairs well with food, making it a great addition to any Inlander Restaurant Week thee-course meal. Porch Glow is crafted with a perfect hops-malt balance with a gentle lager-like body. See if you can taste the faint hint of chocolate malt.

2022 AWARDS

Silver: Berlin International Beer Competition

Silver: World Beer Awards, London, England

BORN AND RAISED

7.0% ABV | 45 IBUs

Born & Raised is No-Li's big shout-out to Spokane. It's also their most complex beer, combining Munich and Crystal malts with Chinook and Cascade hops to deliver citrus and piney flavors. It's then dry-hopped with Cascade and CTZ for big hop aromas.

2022 AWARDS

Silver: Berlin International Beer Competition