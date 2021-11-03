No longer Matt Shea country: Spokane Valley voters have started picking moderates over far right conservatives

By

click to enlarge James "JJ" Johnson, right, appears to have taken down incumbent Rod Higgins, left, for a seat on Spokane Valley City Council
James "JJ" Johnson, right, appears to have taken down incumbent Rod Higgins, left, for a seat on Spokane Valley City Council

There was a time, not too long ago, when the Spokane Valley City Council was ruled by a far-right majority. Candidates for open seats who outflanked their opponent on the right would win elections, and many councilmembers had ties to Matt Shea, the fringe former state representative who was accused of "domestic terrorism." 

But today, while the Spokane Valley council remains conservative, it's more moderate than in years past. And after Tuesday's election, it appears voters in the Valley would like to keep it that way.

Wayne and Brandon Fenton, father and son owners of the Black Diamond who openly defied Gov. Jay Inslee's lockdown orders, were demolished in this year's election by the more moderate incumbents, Pamela Haley and Ben Wick, respectively. Wick — who is Spokane Valley Mayor, a position chosen among council members — took 66 percent of the vote in preliminary returns, and Haley took 67 percent.


Haley notes that her opponent, Wayne Fenton, was invited to run for the seat by Caleb Collier, a former councilman and an ally of Shea's.

"He believes politically the same as they do. I consider them further right than I am — by a lot," Haley says. "I think we need to be moderate or we're not going to do the best for the citizens of Spokane Valley."

Wayne Fenton says he's not affiliated with Matt Shea, though he admits that Collier "encouraged" him and his son to run for council. He has attended anti-mask and anti-vaccine mandate rallies led by Shea and Collier.

He agrees that moderate conservatives did well last night — and that makes him concerned.


"Because they're moderates and not true conservatives," Fenton says. "They don't tell us the truth of what they're actually doing...they ride that fence, and I'm sorry, that doesn't work for me. In today's climate, I think we have to declare ourselves, which side we're on. We can't be in the middle."

Fenton says the last "true conservative" on the council now is Arne Woodard.

But the real surprise for Haley, she says, is the city council race between former mayor Rod Higgins and James "JJ" Johnson. As of Wednesday night, Johnson holds a three-point lead and appears poised to unseat Higgins.

"People are looking for more moderate representation," Johnson says.

Johnson, a former project manager in the steel business who now works for Spokane Public Schools, describes himself as independent and most closely aligned politically with Wick. Johnson says he's not in favor of increasing density throughout suburban neighborhoods in Spokane Valley. On vaccine mandates, he says it's "unfortunate" it had to get to that point but that mandates "seemed like the only way to get people to pay attention."


Johnson has denounced Matt Shea, a rare move in Spokane Valley politics. And while Johnson wasn't ready to declare victory Wednesday, if his success means Shea has less influence, Johnson says that's a good thing.

"I sure as heck hope so," Johnson says when asked if Shea's influence is weakening. "His own party determined he's a domestic terrorist, and there's no place in leadership for domestic terrorism."

Haley, for her part, says Shea's support doesn't mean what it once did for Valley candidates.

Trending



"I also think he's not involved in politics as much anymore. He's not in the forefront, I don't see his name attached to things, and that has changed his ability to endorse things as well," Haley says.

In a fourth Spokane Valley race, Laura Padden appears to have unseated incumbent Linda Thompson, as Padden is ahead 52-48 as of Wednesday's count. While Thompson is a moderate candidate, Padden, who is married to State. Sen. Mike Padden, isn't as far right as the Fentons.

"I think I'm probably politically aligned with Laura Padden, to some extent," Haley says.

Spokane Valley has also experienced significant population growth recently, which may factor into shifts in voter demographics.

Based on his campaign, Johnson says he's not too surprised voters chose moderate candidates in Spokane Valley.

"When I was out knocking on doors, most of the people I talked to were looking for leadership willing to work with others, willing to come together and set aside differences in order to get something down," Johnson says. 

Tags

Speaking of...

Election: Balance of Spokane, Spokane Valley councils could shift, plus other results

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Election: Balance of Spokane, Spokane Valley councils could shift, plus other results

Spokane school board candidate Kata Dean claims her daughter was taught critical race theory. The teacher denies it

By Wilson Criscione

Kata Dean is running for Spokane School Board Position 4

New $36 million performing arts center planned for Spokane Valley

By Madison Pearson

A rendering shows what the new Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center may look like once the $36 million project is built.

In legal claim, former Spokane health officer claims COVID shutdown politics led to his firing

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Dr. Bob Lutz, former Spokane Regional Health District health officer.
More »

Latest in Local News

Election: Balance of Spokane, Spokane Valley councils could shift, plus other results

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Election: Balance of Spokane, Spokane Valley councils could shift, plus other results

Spokane school board candidate Kata Dean claims her daughter was taught critical race theory. The teacher denies it

By Wilson Criscione

Kata Dean is running for Spokane School Board Position 4

The secrets to wooing the Spokane Association of Realtors

By Daniel Walters

FROM LEFT: Spokane Association of Realtors' Tom Clark, Eric Johnson and Darin Watkins.

In legal claim, former Spokane health officer claims COVID shutdown politics led to his firing

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Dr. Bob Lutz, former Spokane Regional Health District health officer.
More »

Readers also liked…

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

All Washington schools closed for six weeks, events over 250 banned to guard against COVID-19

By Josh Kelety

Dr. Bob Lutz, Spokane Regional &#10;Health District's health officer.

More Democratic primary elections, Northern Quest and local hotels close, and other headlines

By Josh Kelety

More Democratic primary elections, Northern Quest and local hotels close, and other headlines

Officials call for massive closures across the country as health care systems brace for more coronavirus patients

By Samantha Wohlfeil, Daniel Walters and Josh Kelety

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

History to Mystery

Thu., Nov. 4, 6-7 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Wilson Criscione

Wilson Criscione is the Inlander’s news editor. Aside from writing and editing investigative news stories, he enjoys hiking, watching basketball and spending time with his wife and cat.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 28- 3, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation