North Idaho resident teams up with locals to host fundraiser for a Ukrainian nonprofit aiding orphans

S

their Sweet 16 birthday with anticipation, but for Olya Scheel, 16 was a scary benchmark. That’s the cutoff age for a child in a Ukrainian orphanage to be adopted. Fortune smiled on Scheel, however, who was adopted before turning 16 by a North Idaho family and has since lived in the U.S. for more than a decade.She's not forgotten about her homeland, especially since it’s been under attack from Russia, nor the orphanage where she spent more than half her life. Now the 26-year-old, who was born with a muscle and joint condition called arthrogryposis, which prevented her from walking until about six years ago, is giving back.Scheel is teaming up with Laura Dale, who co-founded the North Idaho-based nonprofit Kya’s Promise while attempting to adopt children from Ukraine. The organization helps families cover the cost of adopting children with intellectual or physical disabilities.Scheel and Dale are co-hosting their Ukrainian feast to raise money for another organization, the Ukraine-based An Orphan Smiles , which works with several Ukrainian adoption facilities focusing on children with special needs.The local fundraiser is happening this Saturday, April 9, from 6 to 8:30 pm, at the Village Bakery (190 W. Hayden Ave.) in Hayden. Tickets are $30 per person or $100 for four, and include many of the culinary goodies for which Ukraine is known, and which Dale has learned to cook.Try rich borscht soup withor pull-apart buns and pork chops with onion. You’ll also get the Slavic variation of dumplings called, both the savory potato and sweet fruit-filled ones, as well as stuffed cabbage rolls. For dessert, treat yourself to, a kind of rich pancake of cheese curd and fruit. Find more information here