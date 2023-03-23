click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Midtown Market is the land of the upcycled and eclectic.

Megan Bright loves to put junk on a pedestal. Anything with a neglected, dilapidated exterior and even the tiniest glimmer of hope for a newfound purpose.

At Midtown Home & Vintage Market in Coeur d'Alene, her husband and business partner, Matt, has learned to always defer to Megan on this matter.

"Matt is a perfectionist when it comes to painting, where sometimes I think that chippy chair can be perfect as is!" Megan says with a laugh. "I'm still trying to teach him how to differentiate."

The couple first met 15 years ago when she was working at a Gold's Gym and he was hired to paint. They started dating, and Megan eventually ended up working alongside Matt for his remodeling business. While she loved working with her would-be husband, however, Megan was drawn to a more artistic painting approach.

"The first time I refinished a thrift store dresser, I was hooked," she says. "The fact that I could make a living at it was exciting."

She soon started selling this upcycled furniture in area vintage shops, including Junk on Fourth Street in Coeur d'Alene. In 2016, Junk's then owner offered Megan and Matt the chance to buy the business. They jumped at the opportunity, Megan recalls.

Within the couple's first year of owning Junk, they won an Inlander Best Of award, followed by three more wins before moving up Fourth Street to their current location in 2019 and rebranding as Midtown Home & Vintage Market.

Walking into Midtown Market, it's clear this is no quick stop, but more of a day trip through the land of upcycled, vintage and eclectic.

Upcycled furniture, vintage home décor, lighting, clothing and jewelry displays are all beautifully curated by 60 vendors into ideas upon ideas for customers to marvel at, glean from and realize as their own for reasonable price points.

"We've built something we're proud of and are focused on keeping things going strong with great customer service, high quality of goods and staying on trend," Megan says. "Matt and I make a great team and couldn't do it without each other."

Matt & Megan in Midtown — sounds like a new HGTV series to me.