North Idaho's IRW participants are fewer this time, but offer a delightful range

Thai ribs from Thai Bamboo

It's a long-standing observation that there are two seasons in resort areas like Coeur d'Alene and the surrounding scenic North Idaho: tourist season and the other three-quarters of the year. That makes for a tough merge into heavy summer traffic for this year's Inlander Restaurant Week, yet the handful of participants will not disappoint.

BARDENAY

Bardenay naturally is known for its craft cocktails. In fact, most of the Coeur d'Alene restaurant's drinks feature its own house-distilled spirits. During Restaurant Week, the entrees includes pulled pork sliders and salsa verde steak.

CHINOOK CRAFTED BY CHEF ADAM HEGSTED & RED TAIL BAR & GRILL

It's one location with two great dining options at the Coeur d'Alene Resort & Casino. Red Tail is a family-friendly spot with a low-key vibe, where your three-course options include a house-smoked brisket burger with applewood bacon. Chinook, meanwhile, offers an upbeat fine-dining experience focused on serving the very best ingredients in interesting ways. How about a gorgeous free-form pie with peach and huckleberry called a crostata for dessert? And hey, stay overnight at the casino and you can try both places!

HONEY EATERY & SOCIAL CLUB

Honey combines the best of an historic downtown Coeur d'Alene building remodeled to house a fun, modern eatery. Honey focuses on updated classics like deviled eggs with candied bacon or a breakfast poutine with Idaho fries you'll want to eat any time of the day. Dine outdoors, downstairs in the groovy lounge or upstairs among the funky artwork and buzz of a busy kitchen. Speaking of buzz, don't forget the craft cocktails.

REPUBLIC KITCHEN & TAPHOUSE

Upscale pub food in a cozy house-styled pub is what you get at Republic, which features local and regional beer and cider on tap. Pair the Trailbreaker cider with the bacon Monte Cristo or the twice-fried chicken sammie. And for dessert, embrace your inner kiddo with scratch-made doughnuts or a decadent brownie topped with salted caramel ice cream. Yes, please!

THAI BAMBOO

Although the balance of their four locations are in Washington, the Coeur d'Alene Thai Bamboo is much beloved. Bring some friends and try everything, knowing you're getting the same authentic Thai food locals have been raving about for 20 years. In fact, one of your options is called the Favorite Platter with both phad thai and cashew nut. ♦