Northern Quest postpones its outdoor summer concert series

click to enlarge Ice Cube, one of several artists originally scheduled for summer shows at Northern Quest, won't hit the Inland Northwest til 2021.
Ice Cube, one of several artists originally scheduled for summer shows at Northern Quest, won't hit the Inland Northwest til 2021.

As COVID-19 cases surge again, musical artists who had been holding out on canceling their summer shows are now officially pushing most of their upcoming tour dates to 2021.

Northern Quest Resort & Casino, which brings in top-tier talent to its outdoor stage every year, is following suit, and its much-anticipated summer concert series has been postponed.

"We hate to disappoint everyone who was ready to come out and experience live music once again, but the health and safety of our guests and Team Members is our greatest priority," Northern Quest General Manager Nick Pierre said in a press release. "We plan to be back [...] next summer, bigger and better than ever."


Here are the shows with definite rescheduled dates:
Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms & Toad the Wet Sprocket — June 19, 2021
Ice Cube — July 22, 2021
Rodney Carrington — Aug. 6, 2021
Brantley Gilbert — Aug. 13, 2021

And here are the postponed shows that have yet to be rescheduled:
Weezer — originally scheduled for July 14, new date TBD
Dustin Lynch — originally scheduled for Aug. 2, new date TBD

If you had tickets for any of these shows but cannot attend the rescheduled dates, Northern Quest is offering refunds through the end of this year. Otherwise, all purchased tickets will be honored on the new dates. See the Northern Quest's website for more information.

About The Author

Nathan Weinbender

Nathan Weinbender is the Inlander's Music & Film editor. He is also a film critic for Spokane Public Radio, where he has co-hosted the weekly film review show Movies 101 since 2011.
