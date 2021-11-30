Northern Quest Resort & Casino announces its initial summer 2022 concerts

Get your tickets for The Avettt Brothers, Goo Goo Dolls, and Barenaked Ladies

By

click to enlarge The Avett Brothers prep for outdoor concerts with outdoors time. - PHOTO BY CRACKERFARM
Photo by Crackerfarm
The Avett Brothers prep for outdoor concerts with outdoors time.

Your mind may twist itself into a pretzel trying to envision outdoor concert going as we sit on winter's doorstep, but the Northern Quest Resort & Casino cares not for your mental knots. The entertainment hotspot announced two new shows for its 2022 summer concert series, hence making it an actual series.

First up,  American folk stalwarts the Avett Brothers return to Spokane for a concert on Friday,  July 15. The band's ability to do heart-melting folk harmonies while also peppering in doses of rock, punk, and bluegrass always keeps things feeling fresh and reward active listening.

The Goo Goo Dolls will also slide into Northern Quest the following Friday, July 22.  With an all-time single in "Iris," plus a slew of other hits ("Name," "Black Balloon," "Broadway," "Better Days," etc.), there's always another familiar song just around the corner during the band's live sets. Platinum-selling alt-rock band Blue October will serve as the opening act.


Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday,  December 3 at 9am via NorthernQuest.com. Tickets for each concert cost $59–$99.

The third show occupying the summer lineup at the moment is one that has been announced for a long time (seeing as it was supposed to happen in 2020) — Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms, and Toad the Wet Sprocket. That '90s-rific rock show will take place on Saturday,  June 18. Tickets are already on sale for $49-$224 via Northern Quest's ticketing site.

This certainly won't be the last entry in Northern Quest's summer concert series, so make sure to check back in with the Inlander for future updates as more announcements roll in.

